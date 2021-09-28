Fashion
Abandon dress codes; embrace hybrid fashion and individuality
Millions of Americans have traded in their traditional work wardrobes for lounge wear over the nearly two years of remote work over the years. pandemic.
Now, as companies discuss plans to return to the office, many people are also rethinking what their post-pandemic work clothes might look like. Will traditional “work versus weekend” wardrobes become a thing of the past after the pandemic?
“The lines between work and the weekend have been blurring for decades,” Deirdre Clemente, professor of fashion history at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, told “Good Morning America.” ” This passage, [due to the pandemic] has certainly been faster since casual wear became the work dress standard in the early 2000s. So what we think of as pandemic dress standards have been happening slowly for some time. “
“Dress standards change as American culture changes,” she added. “The pandemic has exposed many aspects of our lives. “
As the trend for casual work wear has been accelerated by the pandemic, fashion retailers have also had to adapt to find a balance between comfort and neat clothing.
Executives at men’s fashion brand Suitsupply, known for providing a wide range of trendy ready-made suits as well as casual wear, have noticed that their customers have recently started to turn to casual styles.
“There’s kind of a hybrid makeup in an outfit going on right now,” Suitsupply CEO and founder Fokke de Jong told “GMA”. “We are seeing suits coming back big and people are using alternate layers underneath to dress them up, we call it ‘high casual’.”
“We meet this movement with smart cross-over pieces like knit suits and dress pants with relaxed details like drawstring closures and elastic belts,” he said. Jong also highlights items such as shirt jackets which are perfect for a more casual office, while cotton and cashmere tracksuits and pure cashmere hoodies bring a more refined touch to casual wear, making them ideal for casual wear. a home office.
Alternatively, sportswear brands, such as Lululemon, have found ways to fully leverage their current offerings based on increased customer demand.
Lululemon’s latest global study in 11 markets with male participants found a link between comfort and confidence. Eight in 10 millennials said they perform better at work when dressed comfortably and nearly nine in 10 would like their employers to relax the dress code rules, according to their survey.
“The data has long been recognized that professional workwear can and should be functional, versatile and comfortable, and when all three of them can positively affect performance, confidence and more,” Sun said. Choe, chief product officer of Lululemon in a statement. .
“In many ways, working from home and this ‘next normal’ of a hybrid work environment amplified what Lululemon designed for all-purpose, distraction-free clothing that moves with you through conditions and activities. changing, which makes the wearer feel confident and sharp, ”said Ben Stubbington, senior vice president of design at Lululemon, in a statement.
He continued, “The success and current strength of Lululemon’s iconic ABC pants, along with several other key styles, highlights how consumers shop for functional and versatile items that don’t sacrifice style.
MORE: The Future of Fashion: Will COVID-19 Change Fashion As We Know It?
While experts say it’s hard to confirm the lasting power of the pandemic comfort trend, Clemente says post-pandemic work wardrobes will be more versatile and individualized.
“A lot of things that used to matter so much before make less sense now,” she said. “Our clothes will come to reflect these new social norms, that’s how fashion works.”
“Some people will choose a more formal outfit, at least for a while,” Clemente added. “Others will just walk in like they’re still working in their spare bedroom.”
“More than at any time in human history, we have a huge range of wardrobe choices.”
Back-to-office style: abandoning dress codes; embrace hybrid fashion and individuality originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

