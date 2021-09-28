Fashion
Germanys About You sees share skyrocket with improved annual outlook
German online fashion retailer About You YOUG.DE on Tuesday raised its full-year sales outlook, citing strong revenue growth in the second quarter. Amid the news, stocks of retailers outperformed the national benchmark DAX as well as strong players such as Puma and Adidas.
It should be remembered that the retailer went public in June of this year and was added to the German small cap index .SDAXI this month.
About You saw sales growth of up to 55% in the second quarter and now expects to reach a full-year sales growth range of 48% to 52%.
About You competes with Zalando ZALG.DE in the consumer segment, while its B2B platform is seen as competing with Shopify SHOP.TO, SAP SAPG.DE and Salesforce CRM.N.
About You outperforms German DAX stocks including Adidas and Puma
As one German trader pointed out, the increased annual sales target for About You attracted investors to the online fashion retailer’s shares, increasing the stock by more than 2.5%. The fact that second quarter key data was also better than expected, contributed to the strong performance of e-trader stocks on the trading floor on Tuesday.
Also in Germany, manufacturers of sporting goods and stocks of sporting equipment were among the losers, with Adidas and Puma recording minus 1.7 and 1.5% respectively. They have been negatively affected by growing concerns about rising inflation around the world.
Expansion in Spain and Finland accelerates
Retailer CEO Tarek Mueller told Reuters the group plans to step up marketing activities in several European countries – from Spain to Finland – ahead of the Christmas season. Since our listing in June 2021, we have focused on executing our strategic priorities to strengthen our core business, invest in expanding our European footprint and growing our B2B business, Mueller said in a company statement. .
Right now is the right time to grow, he said. People want to shop online. He said that thanks to technology and a high level of automation, the group could scale up in many markets at the same time.
According to the CEO of the company, the success of the big bang launch campaign in Italy underscores the strength of our go-to-market strategy, which we continue to execute in our third quarter. Due to the strong activity expected in the first half of the year and the start of the fall / winter season as expected, we are optimistic and are raising our net income forecast for the full year.
Influencer engagement and limited promotions boosted About You sales in Q2
Lesser COVID-19 restrictions have made it easier for fashion shoppers to return to the store in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. About Yous stores in this region recorded an increase in net sales compared to the previous quarter. Growth was also supported by accelerating marketing spend thanks to attractive paybacks after customer acquisition, the retailer explained.
Collaborations with influencers such as Kendall Jenner (Kendall for ABOUT YOU) further increased brand appeal and revenue performance, as the company pointed out.
On the strength of its international expansion, performance in other European markets with the presence of the fashion brand continued to generate solid net sales growth in the second quarter. According to the company’s financial update on Tuesday, all of its Commerce segments, ABOUT YOU DACH and RoE, got off to a good start to the fall / winter season in the third quarter of the fiscal year, as expected.
Image: About you official website
|
Sources
2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/germany-s-about-you-sees-stock-soar-on-improved-annual-outlook/2021092858014
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]