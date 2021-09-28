Tom Brady launches menswear brand – WWD

NFL legend Tom Brady is launching a menswear brand called Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based company with co-founder Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow.

With a little help from his wife, model and eco-activist Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s style has evolved over the past 15 years from a clean college student to a comfy Ugg campaign star to a Tom. Sophisticated Ford.

(There was also this more controversial Versace black tuxedo with a gold embroidered collar, matching Bundchen’s dress, from the 2018 Met Gala. The couple love a coordinated fashion moment.)

Even when he moved from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Brady has remained a brand favorite, having deals with Under Armor, IWC Schaffhausen and FTX.

Meanwhile, Grede has already created three successful fashion brands from scratch, all with a pop culture bent: Good American denim from his wife Emma Grede with Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West’s inclusive lingerie line and the contemporary brand for men and women Frame with co-founder Erik. Torstensson. Revenue between the three brands is expected to reach $ 500 million in 2021, Grede told WWD in June.

Chow is the co-founder of the late streetwear label Public School New York, which won multiple CFDA awards at the time, as well as the International Woolmark Award in 2015. He and designer Maxwell Osbourne also spent two years with DKNY. Most recently, Chow was the Creative Director of Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini.

Three years of development, Brady uses “advanced manufacturing and more sustainable practices to create an intelligently engineered, highly technical collection for peak performance on and off the field,” according to press documents.

The brand will be sold direct to the consumer on Brady-brand.com. The official launch will take place in December with the first drop comprising a range of products from the “Train” and “Live” collections.