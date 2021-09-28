Bernadette Peters wore an 80s Bob Mackie dress to the 2021 Tony Awards





To find the perfect dress for Sunday’s Tony Awards, Bernadette Peters didn’t have to look any further than her own wardrobe. The theater legend, 73, walked the red carpet in a sparkling black Bob Mackie gown studded with metallic stars and featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and tulle trimmed, a recycled look, in fact, she wore for the first time decades ago. “How gorgeous was @OfficialBPeters in a vintage Bob Mackie couture gown last night at @TheTonyAwards?” Mackie tweeted on Monday, sharing photos of Peters wearing her dress both at Sunday’s awards show and in the ’80s. The designer even included her original sketch of the dress, as well as a photo of Peters being adjusted for a look that hugs the curves. “Bernadette Peters showed up at #TonyAwards wearing an 80s Bob Mackie dress, now it’s the range !!” a fan wrote on Sunday. representative of Peters tell people that Mackie had originally “designed it as a beautiful encore dress for one of her concerts” and that the star of the stage thought the “timeless” look “would be the perfect dress for the telecast” Broadway Is Back Special “Tony Award”. Mackie and Peters have been friends since 1967; when the latter won her first Tony Award in 1986 for “Song and Dance”, she was wearing one of her signature shimmering dresses. Mackie also designed Peters’ wedding dress in 1996, as well as several of her performance looks and even the lingerie she modeled while posing for Playboy in 1981. Bob Mackie and Bernadette Peters on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. MovieMagic The pals also met at several Met galas throughout the 1980s, and most recently they went to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards together, where Peters presented Mackie with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. “When I got my first little nightclub act, I didn’t have the money for a dress,” Peters told the audience. “And Bob said, ‘No, no, wait, wait.’ And he went into his archives and he took out a dress and he completely remade it for me. And then he added a boa. And a turban. And it was red. The actress joked, “He knows how to spice up a girl.”

