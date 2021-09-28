Tips for finding a wedding dress and avoiding stress

Planning a wedding can take a lot of time and energy, from finding the perfect venue to booking the wedding photographer and everything in between. Fortunately, finding a wedding dress you love doesn’t have to be an added stressor. To help you out, we spoke with a wedding dress expert and someone who was there, did this for all the wedding dress buying tips and tricks to avoid the hassle including the perfect place to start looking.

When should you really start planning your wedding dress?

As a rule of thumb, if you go the traditional route of wedding dress shops, Lori Conley, general merchandise manager at BHLDN, suggests starting the wedding dress buying process six to nine months before the big day. This will give you plenty of time to find the perfect dress, receive it, and then have the necessary modifications made. That said, the timing greatly depends on where you shop and what type of dress you choose.

Some bridal stores, especially if you order online, can adapt to a faster turnaround time of a few days, Conley says. Buying a wedding dress online can also speed up the process and save you from wasting weekends shopping. If you go this route, she recommends that you review the stores size guide carefully to make sure you are ordering the correct size. She also advises that you take note of the company’s return and exchange policy, so you don’t end up stuck with a dress that isn’t the right one.

And, if you’re not already married (no pun intended) to a specific type of dress, there are styles that will minimize the delay. You could keep the [wedding dress shopping] super simple and zipped process looking at dresses that are stretch fabric, which means almost no modification is needed, says Conley. Or opt for a short dress so you don’t have to worry about the hems. For such options, the process can be completed in less than a month if the dresses are in stock.

How it worked IRL

For Melanee, 39, based in Pasadena, Calif., Budget and modifications were the two biggest stressors when shopping for a wedding dress. To avoid this and keep it simple, Melanees’ biggest tip: Look for the brands you can afford and stick to them.

Also, factor in the changes in your budget. My sister got married, and her wedding dress changes ended up costing more than her actual dress, Melanee says. It stressed me out a bit. She adds that her tip for buying a dress is to do your research to find a tailor on your own instead of going with the one the dress store recommends, which tends to be more expensive. Keep the timeline in mind as well. Major changes will usually take longer than a simple hem in length, for example.

One of Melanees’ regret when it came to buying a wedding dress was to get too many people to try it on. Everyone had different opinions, she said of her bridesmaids accompanying her purchases, as they each gravitated towards different styles. It makes things a little difficult [to shop]. By going with fewer people than she recommends one or two, Max will make it easier for you to focus on what you really love.

What has worked well for Melanee when shopping for clothing is making a hybrid of online and in-store shopping. First, she recommends doing all of your research online by checking out the Instagram accounts of bridal shops and wedding dress designers. This is the research platform as they showcase their collections with images, videos and awards, she says, adding that online resources like Brides magazine and The Knot were also helpful in finding dresses.

Doing your research online first will help you get a clear idea of ​​the exact dress style or dresses you want to try on before entering the store. According to Melanee, this saves a lot of time and energy, and you always have the special time of trying on dresses in store.

The best hack to cut the hassle

To keep your wedding dress low-maintenance, Conley’s biggest tip is to opt for a wedding dress that ties at the back. Although pretty, shaped open back dresses, she says, often require alteration so that they fit properly without any deviation based on your torso length. Dresses that tie in the back, on the other hand, allow you to adjust the dress to your body measurements to achieve a perfect fit without alterations, which can dramatically shorten the time to purchase the dress from. married.

Expert:

Lori Conley, General Merchandise Manager of BHLDN