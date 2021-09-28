Fashion
Tips for finding a wedding dress and avoiding stress
Planning a wedding can take a lot of time and energy, from finding the perfect venue to booking the wedding photographer and everything in between. Fortunately, finding a wedding dress you love doesn’t have to be an added stressor. To help you out, we spoke with a wedding dress expert and someone who was there, did this for all the wedding dress buying tips and tricks to avoid the hassle including the perfect place to start looking.
When should you really start planning your wedding dress?
As a rule of thumb, if you go the traditional route of wedding dress shops, Lori Conley, general merchandise manager at BHLDN, suggests starting the wedding dress buying process six to nine months before the big day. This will give you plenty of time to find the perfect dress, receive it, and then have the necessary modifications made. That said, the timing greatly depends on where you shop and what type of dress you choose.
Some bridal stores, especially if you order online, can adapt to a faster turnaround time of a few days, Conley says. Buying a wedding dress online can also speed up the process and save you from wasting weekends shopping. If you go this route, she recommends that you review the stores size guide carefully to make sure you are ordering the correct size. She also advises that you take note of the company’s return and exchange policy, so you don’t end up stuck with a dress that isn’t the right one.
And, if you’re not already married (no pun intended) to a specific type of dress, there are styles that will minimize the delay. You could keep the [wedding dress shopping] super simple and zipped process looking at dresses that are stretch fabric, which means almost no modification is needed, says Conley. Or opt for a short dress so you don’t have to worry about the hems. For such options, the process can be completed in less than a month if the dresses are in stock.
How it worked IRL
For Melanee, 39, based in Pasadena, Calif., Budget and modifications were the two biggest stressors when shopping for a wedding dress. To avoid this and keep it simple, Melanees’ biggest tip: Look for the brands you can afford and stick to them.
Also, factor in the changes in your budget. My sister got married, and her wedding dress changes ended up costing more than her actual dress, Melanee says. It stressed me out a bit. She adds that her tip for buying a dress is to do your research to find a tailor on your own instead of going with the one the dress store recommends, which tends to be more expensive. Keep the timeline in mind as well. Major changes will usually take longer than a simple hem in length, for example.
One of Melanees’ regret when it came to buying a wedding dress was to get too many people to try it on. Everyone had different opinions, she said of her bridesmaids accompanying her purchases, as they each gravitated towards different styles. It makes things a little difficult [to shop]. By going with fewer people than she recommends one or two, Max will make it easier for you to focus on what you really love.
What has worked well for Melanee when shopping for clothing is making a hybrid of online and in-store shopping. First, she recommends doing all of your research online by checking out the Instagram accounts of bridal shops and wedding dress designers. This is the research platform as they showcase their collections with images, videos and awards, she says, adding that online resources like Brides magazine and The Knot were also helpful in finding dresses.
Doing your research online first will help you get a clear idea of the exact dress style or dresses you want to try on before entering the store. According to Melanee, this saves a lot of time and energy, and you always have the special time of trying on dresses in store.
The best hack to cut the hassle
To keep your wedding dress low-maintenance, Conley’s biggest tip is to opt for a wedding dress that ties at the back. Although pretty, shaped open back dresses, she says, often require alteration so that they fit properly without any deviation based on your torso length. Dresses that tie in the back, on the other hand, allow you to adjust the dress to your body measurements to achieve a perfect fit without alterations, which can dramatically shorten the time to purchase the dress from. married.
Expert:
Lori Conley, General Merchandise Manager of BHLDN
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bustle.com/wellness/tips-for-finding-wedding-dress-avoid-stress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]