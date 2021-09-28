James Forsyth obituary – Sandhills Sentinel





James Forsyth (Jim), 83, died surrounded by his loved ones at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina at 4:15 p.m. on September 25, 2021. Jim was born on December 11, 1937 in Winfield, Alabama. Raised by Myrtle Forsyth and King David Forsyth. Preceded in death by his siblings Morris Forsyth, Jewel Gunter and Jessie Dowling. After Jim served in the Army Reserves, he owned a clothing store called The Village Men’s Shop in Auburn, Alabama, which he sold when he moved to Sanford, North Carolina in 1974. He continued to sell fine men’s clothing. . It was there that he liked to attend all the fashion shows in places like New York and Las Vegas. Jim was passionate about his work until his retirement in 2007 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Jim has been married to his partner for 39 years. Jim and Dianne Forsyth were married on May 7, 1982. Dianne Forsyth was the love of her life and after her passing in July 2021 Jim spent his days remembering her light and sharing memories of her with her. entourage. Jim Forsyth is survived by his two sons Kendrick David Forsyth of Panama City, FL and James Nicholas Forsyth, wife Jessica Forsyth, of Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Morgan Page Degen, husband Taylor Degen, Kaitlin Nichole Forsyth and Hailey McKenna Forsyth of Rock Hill, SC. Jim was loved by so many around him and touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was known for his witty jokes and his big heart. Many could spend hours listening to his historical stories. Jim valued education and instilled the same passion in his whole family. Jim had a taste for the finer things in life. This included art exhibitions, museums and observing the work of local potters. Later in his life Jim developed a passion for boat building where he attended a yacht club with his brother-in-law Bill Mitchell to discuss the crafts and art of model ship building. Although Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends, we are all comforted to perpetuate his memories and to know that he is the home of his loving wife, Dianne. Visitations will be on Sunday October 3, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines NC 28387. The funeral ceremony will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. The entombment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Diannes to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina. Online condolences can be made to the following address: www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

