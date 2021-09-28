Michael Strahan brand partners with Robin Golf for capsule clothing collection

A polo shirt and a hoodie from the Robin Golf x Strahan Brand capsule collection

Tanita Strahan Gallery / Tanita S.



If there was a Tinder for like-minded businesses looking to collaborate, Robin Golf and Brand Michael Strahan would both be slipping right after previewing each other’s profile. Robin is a newbie in gear aimed at novice golfers looking to purchase a quality set of golf clubs without breaking the bank.

In a company on a mission to demystify the club-buying process and make the sport more accessible and less intimidating for beginners, Strahan Brand has found a soul mate. Delivering quality at an affordable price has been ingrained in the brand’s DNA of former namesake defensive clothing lines since the very beginning with Collection by Michael Strahan, the suit separates retail for under $ 200.

The six-year-old eponymous lifestyle brand has partnerships with JCPenney, Mens Wearhouse and the NFL. The brand cut its teeth in tailored evening wear, followed by the athleisure MSX line before moving into denim, outerwear, luggage and, more recently, skin care products. Past collaborations have included creating products for Blink Fitness and Unbreakable Performance, owned by Equinox, and the Jay Glazers line of supplements co-branded by GNC.

Michael Strahan made his American Century Championship debut in Lake Tahoe, the Super Bowl of the celebrity golf circuit last July, but the great Giants TV host is no rookie. He’s been hitting the fairways and greens for 25 years. When the Hello america the co-host does not chat on set, enjoy downtime with family, or mind the business of SMAC Entertainmentthe business incubator, production company and talent management company he co-founded with longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morinihe can often be found playing at Hudson National, Hamilton Farm or Forest Hill Field Club.

All we ever did was something genuine to him and his own needs and what he wore, Koral Chen, SMAC’s Business Development Manager, who runs the day-to-day operations of the Michael Strahan brand and led the Robin collaboration.

We’re approached by so many people all the time and hear different ideas, but it just clicked and the demographics made sense. With a brand like Robin Golf, we’ve just seen so many different opportunities, adds Chen.

From Robin Golfs perspective, the opportunity to work with a successful mass market player they also have a great deal of respect for has been a dream come true.

Growing up in New York City, I think Michael is amazing on and off the court and has been an idol to so many people for so long, said Ali Marler, director of marketing at Robin Golf.

We both have similar missions. We really want to create accessibility and inclusion in the markets in which we are. About 50% of our sales are made by women. If you look at the golf industry it’s usually around 10% and we consider that to be a huge win, she adds.

Robin Golf x Strahan Brand capsule collection shorts

The capsule is a versatile mix of polo shirts and golf shorts, long and short sleeve shirts and a hoodie with prices ranging from $ 35 to $ 89. The pieces, available exclusively on Robingolf.com, feature performance-wicking fabric with many of the styles embellished with silk-printed embroidered graphics designed by Michael Strahans eldest daughter Tanita Strahan, a visual artist who has also contributed to lifestyle and product photography.

She has been wonderful during this whole process. It was really fun working with her and seeing her superpowers too, says Marler.

Robin Golf has a few other irons in addition to its first line of clothing. Customers who have played their 9 club sets over the past two seasons have increased their skill level and have started claiming a full set. The company will be obliging and will offer for sale the additional irons and wedges not included in their bag of essentials. They will also be rolling out balls, tees, and accessories to become more of a one-stop-shop for anyone new to the game.

Robin’s long-term vision is to expand their model beyond golf starting in the fourth quarter of this year, provided factory production is not hampered. Robin plans to expand into several other sports equipment segments that can be just as intimidating or difficult for consumers to navigate and where pricing is not fully transparent. Their shortlist includes pickleball, tennis, and skiing.