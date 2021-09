Rivers Edge Apparel in Smithfield caters to the outdoor lifestyle

Main Street Smithfield business partners Lauren Oliver and Samantha Foster have been best friends since they were 6 years old. Now aged 30 and 29 respectively, Oliver and Foster are expanding their small town retail niche with a second store and a growing lifestyle brand. The duo bought Sew Personal Boutique on South Church Street in 2013 and moved it to Main Street five years later, where they gained a number of followers. The 600 square foot boutique offers a variety of women’s clothing and offers monogramming and embroidery services. We realized that the traffic on Main Street is absolutely incredible; there are people coming from all over, says Oliver. The couples strolled down the main street, but the business partners watched the men walk away from the store while their partner was shopping. It was then that they saw the potential for a dedicated menswear store in town. Olivers’ husband, a farmer, is not a typical suit and tie wearer, she said. There is nothing here for him when it comes to shopping, Oliver said. When a storefront right across from Sew Personal became available in January, the Olivers and Fosters wheels started spinning. The owner proposed the place as a larger space for his existing store, but instead decided to start a second business. In February, they opened Rivers Edge Apparel, a men’s and women’s outfitter at 207C Main St. We had to line up our ducks very quickly, said Oliver. We created a business plan, a trade name, got merchandise to sell, and prepared the store. The new store is packed with brands such as Old South Apparel, Struttin Cotton, Southern Fried Cotton, Fieldstone Outdoors, Indigo, AVID Sportswear and Heybo Outdoors. They also carry their own popular brand Rivers Edge which was created six years ago by Foster and her husband, Stanley. We changed the name of Rivers Edge, Oliver said. It was a crazy race and we were extremely lucky to have so many successes. The story continues Randi Johnson lives in Windsor but works in Smithfield and said the new store offers clothing that was not readily available in the city before. She said her husband, Aaron, enjoys shopping there because he can get quality clothes or sturdy shirts without having to travel to Hampton or Newport News. And these are brands you can’t get at any other store, Johnson said. Even throughout the pandemic, savvy businesswomen have managed to continue selling their wares at both stores thanks to Facebook Live videos showcasing outfits. Customers claim their online purchases in locked collection bins outside stores. We always did it because it worked so well for us, Oliver said. It got us through some tough times. For more information visit riversedgeapparel.com. Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/river-edge-apparel-smithfield-caters-160900239.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos