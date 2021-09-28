Answer Angel: Solutions for stadium rules without scholarship

Dear response Angel Ellen: The football season is starting, and so are the ‘no wallet’ restrictions in the stadiums, both at college and pro games. This summer, women unaware of the restrictions at some pro baseball parks had to trudge back to their cars to drop off their purses. What is your advice on how to bring your cell phone, keys and other essentials?

– Peg F.

Dear Peg: Several college football leagues and the NFL have required customers to use clear plastic “handbags” for years – to prevent guns or other contraband into stadiums. You can order clear plastic stadium tote bags from Amazon (amazon.com, $ 10 and up). Some stadiums, like the Baltimore Orioles Park, allow small purses inside, so tiny shoulder bags or small pouches work there. You can wear pants with pockets (and why so many women’s pants still don’t have them?) And carry your cell phone, credit card, glasses, etc. Or bring a jacket and use its pockets. Be prepared to put all of these items aside for close examination as you pass through the metal detector. And check the stadium website for scholarship policy and acceptable dimensions.

Dear response Angel Ellen: I’ve always wondered why men’s and women’s shirts have buttons on different sides. The women are on the left; men on the right. In the meantime, I have a bunch of men’s shirts that I wear all the time, and you think anyone can tell? And, is it important? Is this some kind of fashion faux pas?

-Paulette W.

Dear Paulette: No it does not matter. Not a misstep. No one notices or cares. Continue to wear men’s shirts. They are often more robust and cheaper than women. But back to your question of why is there this difference in the first place. Here are a few possible explanations that I found while researching the answer – although they don’t explain why fashion manufacturers continue to produce opposite-side button-down shirts for men and women.

For women: At the time, some had servants who dressed them, and the population is more right-handed than left-handed, so it was easier for the “helper” to button the lady’s garment if the buttons were on the left. .

Another possibility (also from afar) is that the women rode in the side saddle, with only the left foot in the stirrup. If the buttons on their shirts were on the left, there was still air coming in to inflate their tops. Sounds pretty wrong, but hey.

Another rather lame explanation: Women usually hold babies with their left hands (huh?) So they had to have their usually dominant right hand free to unbutton for breastfeeding. The buttons on the left would have made this easier.

For men: These are weapons. Most right-handed servicemen have found it easier to reach for a gun in their shirt or jacket if the buttons are on the right? Before guns, men wore swords on the left side, and if the shirt was buttoned on the left on the right, it reduced the likelihood of the hilt (grip) getting caught on the shirt, tunic, etc. .

Angelic readers

Janice O. writes: “For your reader Jennifer who complained that the 100% cotton T-shirts she loves shrink in length even if she doesn’t use the dryer, I’m only 5ft 4in and 125lbs. , but I buy Lands’ End (landsend.com) 100% cotton ladies t-shirts in size Small Tall. The Tall gives enough length so that while there is a bit of a shrinkage, you don’t end up with a boxy shirt. D’Ellen: Why didn’t I think about it?

Other readers who also suggested that Janice buy plus size shirts: Ruth C., Celeste L., Susan H., Judy W., Elisabeth L., Gene, WDS Margaret T., Martha B., Sue and George B. promote the “longtail T” from Duluth Trading Co. (duluthtrading.com).

Rant Reader

Janet B. says, “I never put any of my clothes in the dryer. Nothing. The dryer shrinks all my clothes. However, my husband’s clothes never shrink. There is no doubt in my mind that manufacturers use different and lower quality materials for women’s clothing compared to the material they use for men’s clothing.

Send your questions and rants – on style, shopping, fashion, makeup and beauty – to answerangelellengmail.com.