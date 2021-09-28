Fashion meets comfort with bold prints, luxurious layers





Bold prints and vibrant colors are on the menu for fall. Fashion has changed dramatically over the past year as the world has adapted to a new way of living and working. As we move closer to a post-pandemic lifestyle, we see new trends emerging such as stretch jeans with elastic waist for men. Meanwhile, old trends add comfort as they keep coming back. There is a medium influence with floral prints and layered details. Granted, we’re pushing the relaxed midlife break button in exchange for some simple sophistication. Casual jackets and blouses, flowing dresses and colorful prints replace fall neutrals in women’s fashion. The ever popular midi dress is paired with ankle boots for an easy look on a warm fall day. Long crochet feather dusters and chunky knit sweaters add the layers you need and create a more comfortable look for cold fall days. If you’re heading back to the office, consider swapping out leggings and t-shirts for a hip-length suit jacket. This new length is another big change from past seasons. In men’s fashion, printed and collared shirts in comfortable fabrics are a step up from the pandemic crisis. Printed jackets, graphic tees and simple sneakers are making their way into fall trends, implementing a new hybrid chic as many work from home and rush to office meetings. Plaid suits and flannel shirts add pizzazz. After the isolated past year, there are big reasons to dress up and stand out as we cautiously celebrate a new season. Pictures:Tim johnson Models:Rischia and Fahad, SigalModels and talents Editor:Sherry Beck Paprocki Artistic directors:Betsy Becker and Alyse Pasternak Penzone Professionals:Pearson, hair, from the Dublin salon; Opal, makeup, from the Gahanna-New Albany salon Assistants:David Reese, Eiliana Wright, Rhianna Koebe Site:Vaso at the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin in Bridge Park

