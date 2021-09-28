Fashion
Light fall dresses that don’t weigh you down
Fall is all about wearing more layers, more fabric, more warm accessories, etc. We love the comfort that longer sleeves and longer hems can provide, but when you layer a fleece sweater or wool coat it can sometimes seem a bit much. The moment we start to feel physically weighed down by our clothes is the moment we need to make a change.
That’s why this fall we focused on shopping for super, super light dresses. We always want them to adapt to the season, we don’t buy bright and flowery mini dresses, but we want them to make us feel free and ready to face the day in style. Does that sound like a plan to you? Then check out our 19 choices below!
19 light dresses for fall
Solid layered dresses
1.Need a dress to wear under your sherpa denim jacket or motorcycle jacket? We love this long-sleeved sweaterMOLERANI t-shirt dress and as there is a little flow!
2.If you prefer something more fitted, check out thisBTFBM dress. The gathers are so flattering!
3.Spoil yourself by splurging a bit on thisJenni Kayne T-Shirt Dress. It’s long, but it’s linen, which makes it super light for a masterful layering!
4. With a midi hem and a mock neckline, this stretch fabricHalogen dress will upgrade any casual look. It’s so versatile though!
Wedding guest dresses
5. ThisHUHOT velvet dress turns heads for sure. It’s short to keep things light, and the colors are so perfect for fall!
6. Prepare to stun in thisRobe of the Reformation. It’s made from 100% silk charmeuse and we love every detail from the faux neckline to the high slit!
7. Paired with pumps and sparkling jewelery, this plunging ruffleEytino dress will make you the star of any wedding photo booth. The back is gorgeous too!
Sweater dresses
8. Some sweater dresses can look like they’re carrying sandbags. This Daily Ritual Dress, however, keeps things light while still retaining its softness!
9. If you want fabric with certain thickness, minus the weight, then add thisdress MEROKEETY to your basket!
ten. This newMadewell polo sweater dress immediately caught our attention. Unique, comfortable and such an easy way to elevate your style!
11. Comfy-chic is alive with pieces like thisBB Dakota dress by Steve Madden from Nordstrom. Drop shoulder seams and cuffed sleeves do it all!
Ultra trendy dresses
12.ThisEverlane dress is made from super light and breathable cotton, but its neckline and mock trims make it a fall staple. Pair with socks and ankle boots!
13. This long-sleeved shirtfloern dress easily caught our eye by scrolling through Amazon. The imprint! The flared skirt! The high neckline! Obsessed!
14.With a square neckline, smocked torso and long ruffled sleeves, this otherfloern dress was meant to capture our hearts. It’s a perfect way to send flowers to fall!
15.Denim jackets are always on trend for fall, but what about denim dresses? ThisZilcremo shirt dress is our favorite because of its frayed cuffs and hem!
Lounge dresses
16.Wear it as a nightgown or transform it into a streetwear staple. ThisEkouaer dress can do anything. We also like the pocket, of course!
17.ThisSkims button-down dress the super-soft modal fabric is like a dream. Totally nap-worthy, but you can also wear it with thigh high boots!
18.ThisLunya layered dress is made with thermoregulatory silk to keep you cool and light. The loose silhouette is all kinds of comfortable!
19.Looking to switch to full cooling mode? Take thisRomwe dress and settle in with a marathon of Netflix movies and snacks!
