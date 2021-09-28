Lululemon Bowline 2021 pants and shorts review





As a curvy queer girl who likes her clothes to fit into a Timothe Chalamet holding-a-bottle-of-sparkling-water-by-the-neck-while-walking-in-the-street- kind of way, i learned to shop exclusively in the men’s section. Women’s body-friendly clothing just isn’t for me, it’s either way too tight or way too short, has fringe, or makes my boobs and ass juicy (which can be great for some women, but it doesn’t is not my vibe). It’s not that hard to find mens tops and sweatshirts that look great together yet relaxed. But below the waist, it’s like looking for the eighth wonder of the world. Men’s pants usually make me look boxy, like I’m about to show up for a cleaning of gear boxes at a Bass Pro store. After a depressing afternoon spent combing just about every men’s pants in Soho, I resigned myself to a fate I call party over, Spongebob down. Then I wandered into a Lululemon and found the pants I had been looking for all my life: the Ultratech 30 inch Bowline Pant, in brown. I’ve always thought Lululemon was for people who train with the vigor of an Olympic hopeful. On the contrary, it is for all of us. Photo: retailer Shown in coppery brown, they are available in five other colors. The pants are basically stretch chinos with a drawstring that can fit people (me) whose weight fluctuates on the reg. They are something you can wear for any occasion and I wear them for all opportunity. I wore them to an impromptu photoshoot at the Cloisters. I dressed them in a nice shirt for a meeting with a producer. I even wore them the morning I wrote this, paired with a pajama shirt with Biebers’ face covered in a shell, when I went out for coffee. The very first time I stepped out in the pants, the compliments were skyrocketing. A woman in line at a cafe stopped talking to her friend about buying a third thing for her toddler at Comme des Garons to ask me where I found my pants so she could buy some that day- the. Apparently Cobble Hill moms can wear them too. Earlier this year, after a glorious fall and winter where I felt like a celebrity on DeuxMoi every time I wore my Bowline pants, I began to dread the return of the summer season and shorts. If buying pants is difficult, buying shorts is really mission impossible. Finding a good pair is a struggle for most, unless you’re Kendall or Kylie Jenner (or whatever dog). I used to wear swimwear because it was the only piece of clothing I could find that looked half decent. That was, until I scoured Lululemon’s site to see if I could find gold a second time and saw it had released, what do you know, the short version of my beloved pants. Photo: retailer Presented in a khaki color called Trench, they are available in four other shades. The shorts are a perfect five inch length, that’s where you want to be friends, and they’re stain and tear resistant which I need because I run around my furniture at least twice a day . (The pants are just as durable as Lululemon calls them abrasion resistant.) After years of wondering if it wouldn’t be more flattering to walk bottomless like Winnie the Pooh, finding pants and shorts that fit the way I want out of the rack want to hit the jackpot, or a bon-bon pot of honeypot. And yes, both give me the swagger of walking down a street holding a bottle of Saratoga by the neck. Photo: Arin Sang Urai receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart buying tips and exclusive discounts. Terms and Privacy Notice

