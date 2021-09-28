Kate Middleton wore a gold dress to the James Bond premiere in 2021. See photos here





The royal family has returned to formal attire in full force. Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gathered to attend the glamorous world premiere of No time to die, the latest feature of James Bond. The group has just arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the big event. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge made a statement in a golden cape dress adorned with architectural shoulders and a flowing train. The metallic look was a bold choice for Kate, who normally leans towards simpler pieces. She paired the dress with circular gold earrings and an updo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the No time to die first. Chris jacksonGetty Images The premiere audience includes not only two future kings, but also health workers and members of the military, who have joined the royal family for the special outing. Daniel Craig, of course, is also in attendance, celebrating his fifth and final time as James Bond. Zoom on the Duchess’s earrings and makeup. Chris jacksonGetty Images After many delays due to the pandemic, No time to die will finally arrive in US theaters on October 8. In addition to Craig, the film also stars Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Notably, Chip bag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the screenplay, alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and the director of the film, Cary Joji Fukunaga. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles all attended the premiere. Samir husseinGetty Images The latest iteration of the franchise follows Bond as he reappears from retirement to help a friend. The log line RemarksBond has quit active service and leads a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter of the CIA shows up for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. “ Members of the Royal Family often attend Bond premieres. The Duke and Duchess attended the premiere of Bond’s latest film, Spectrum, in 2015, accompanied by Prince Harry. Prince Charles and Camilla also attended the premiere of Fall from the sky in 2012. Annie goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith is a writer for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family.

