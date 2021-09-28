Daily News: Is Your Little One Chic Enough For Rank, Tom Brady’s Brand New, Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Could Be Your Next Halloween Costume, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic info here …

The Row is launching children’s clothing today

Ah, they’re growing up so fast: one day they’re in the sandbox and the next they’re in $ 520 cashmere crewneck sweaters. The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen luxury industry keyrings revealed exclusively at W that they are launching children’s clothing, now available online. In the accompanying feature, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at Brooklyn’s highest children’s clothing photoshoot, the Olsens explain to editor Andrea Whittle how they acted on feedback from their mini-discussion group. . Children exude a sense of playfulness. They were very loud and opinionated about what they liked and didn’t like, said Mary-Kate. We loved listening to their free spirits. The colorful, unisex collection is made up of cashmere pants, crewnecks, cardigans, hats, and velvet slip-ons and is priced from $ 390 to $ 790. A small (retro!) Cashmere hacky bag is also included. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to various charities that support children’s health, education and well-being, and the sisters said they plan to create a more robust philanthropy program to coincide with the line of children’s clothing in the future.

Tom Brady unveils eponymous fashion label

Most decorated quarterback in history enters the fashion world with the launch of Brady, alongside co-founder Jens Grede of Skims and Frame fame, which is set to debut in December. Covering WSJ. Magazines In the men’s fall fashion issue, the athlete is pictured in pieces from Mario Sorrenti’s men’s training and sportswear line. I think I’m getting my own voice back, you know, ”the 44-year-old told Jason Gay. His wife Gisèle Bndchen adds: “He loves clothes more than I do. He has great taste, understands and really cares about what people want, what can make them feel good. This is fashion. From his world-famous model wife, Brady hit back that Bndchen is “pretty good” for advice. We would believe it!

For Burberry SS ’22, Riccardo Tisci pays tribute to his late mother by taking the Bambi route

Riccardo Tisci always puts his love for women and his strength in femininity at the forefront with his collections after all he was raised with his eight sisters by their single mother. The family matriarch, Elmerinda, passed away in August at the age of 93, so Tisci poignantly dedicated this “Animal Instincts” collection to her. For its final presentation, which took place digitally during the Milan calendar, majestic deer and wonder inspired the style of Katy England merchandise. Naturally, the house’s iconic mantle has been deconstructed and rebuilt time and time again, this time with an unexpected look. behind revealing iterations. The splashy cow print fringe dresses were a more literal animal reference, while the muted tawny and camel colors of the knits and bodycon pieces lent a softness to the collection. As for the accessories to take away? This season introduces the new Rhombi leather shoulder bag (wishlist alert!) And clutch styles, while the Olympia bag evolves with new iterations. Apart from that, baseball caps and square toe calfskin sandals that are both tall and flat are expected to become popular. As for the return toe rings, well, let’s wait and see!

See the highlights of the collection below:

Loewe’s new Amazona campaign features Gillian Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Liu Wen and many more!

Lensed by Juergen Teller, Loewe unveiled the global Amazona campaign. The series features talents from around the world, wearing their reinvented Amazona bags, in an effort to showcase their different cultures and identities. Those selected include Gillian Anderson, Arca, Justin Vivian Bond, Jamie Clayton, rsula Corber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthea Hamilton, HyunA, Susanna Moore, Nabhaan Rizwan, Mika Schneider and Liu Wen. The Amazon was first launched in 1975, but rightly makes a comeback this season with three new updates, coinciding perfectly with the Spanish house’s 175th anniversary.

Zazie Beets is the recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future award

German-born American actress Zazie Beetz has been announced as the 16th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future award. Receiving the nod in recognition of her distinguished acting achievements, as well as her personal style, the actress will travel to Milan to meet the Maramotti family. Emmy nominees Atlanta The star, Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, said: “Zazie is a dynamic actress who personifies the face of women in the film Max Mara of the future of her professional and humanitarian efforts. Max Mara continually works to empower and inspire women through design and we are very proud to honor Zazie with this unique award.

Yandy has you covered with her Kim Kardashian West inspired costume

Scary season is just around the corner, and ditch the last-minute white sheet as your ghost costume: the best way to cover yourself up this year is to nod to KKW’s Balenciaga moment at the recent Met Gala. Yandy’s mystery gala guest costume features a semi-sheer black tube dress with sheer mesh cape, breathable black hood, opaque tights, and long satin gloves. All for only $ 99.99! Let them guess and buy the look here. (BYO Demna!)





Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay on top of all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.