I asked 2 fashion designers for affordable fall outfit they didn’t disappoint

I’m not gonna lie, I started crying in late summer about a month before Labor Day. I’m one of those people who craves heat, but your girlfriend has to take the punches. To force myself to get into the spirit of fall with a little fashion and beauty inspiration, I hit on two extremely stylish women, my boss at Who What Wear, Nathalie Cantell, and digital creator Seyi Famuyiwa, to dress up in their favorite fall looks that I can steal on a budget.

After checking what they sent and then rechecking the prices, my level of excitement for the new season is definitely on the rise. Their looks are surprisingly affordable thanks to WalmartThe incredibly good fashion selection from Scoop and Free Assembly (as well as big beauty brands like NARS and Lancme). Get ready to replenish both your beauty cabinet and your wardrobe, from the brightest liquid blush to the blazer that Cantell and Famuyiwa currently obsess over. Keep scrolling to see their favorite fall purchases.

When I first saw Famuyiwa’s look I was sure she had spent over $ 500 on it, it turned out to sound way under $ 150. She told me how to make an outfit more expensive, and it turns out it’s all about the fit. “A well-fitting item is an item that will transcend time,” Famuyiwa said. “A good fit will immediately enhance a look and leave your home feeling good.”

Allegra K Boyfriend Houndstooth Check Blazer Jacket ($ 45)

Free assembly Wide cropped jeans ($ 27)

In this outfit, it’s her blazer that strikes me the most. And according to Famuyiwa, “A good blazer is the winner for fall. It’s honestly one of those pieces that can work with any look.” She keeps this particular look low-key with sneakers and a t-shirt, but there are so many other ways to wear it. “Drape it over a dress, wear it over a casual outfit to give it a higher feel, or dress it up with heeled sandals, and you’ll have a more refined look,” he said. she declared. “The possibilities are limitless.”

Time and truth Classic sneakers ($ 15)

C. Wonder June half-moon shoulder bag ($ 20)

Scunci Stack bobby pins ($ 8)

Famuyiwa’s beauty look deserves a moment, especially the trendy styling of her bobby pins (which luckily come in the form of a perfectly mismatched set, to take the guesswork out of people like me). But what you can’t really see is her favorite part of the routine – the scent. “I never leave the house without perfume,” she said. “I have become that person who must have some sort of scent when I leave the house. Prada Candy is a perfect scent that makes me smell like fresh baked pastry, which suits this season.” Honestly, I understand.

Prada Water spray perfume ($ 50)

The lip bar Vegan Straight Line Lip Liner ($ 10)

The lip bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick ($ 13)

Thought I was here for Famuyiwa’s first cut, but that was before she presented me with this modern shirt dress, paired with fall ready accessories and layers that are very ready for the new season. . “I waited until the moment to take out the leather and the boots,” Famuyiwa told me. For my part, I’m obsessed with the juxtaposition of feminine and avant-garde pieces, and that’s exactly what she was looking for. “For that baby doll dress look, I wanted to toughen it up, so I incorporated the faux leather biker jacket to help with that,” she told me. “And pairing it with boots was the perfect finishing touch.”

Derek Heart Ruffled button-down poplin dress ($ 16)

Scoop Faux leather motorcycle jacket ($ 40)

Famuyiwa admitted that this outfit definitely has a more dressy feel, but that’s her strong suit. “In the fall, I really like to dress more,” she told me. “I think because the weather is pretty neutral, I’m a lot more comfortable with really styling and layering pieces and experimenting a bit more.”

C. Wonder Interchangeable hoop earrings and charms ($ 16)

Time and truth Women’s thimble boot ($ 20)

Scoop Celestial Pendant Necklace Duo in 14k Gold Plated White Enamel ($ 18)

This beauty look has more than convinced me that I need to master a matte red lip. Much like her outfit and accessories, it’s the right balance of elegance and edginess to keep that classic look interesting.

L’Oreal Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick ($ 8)

ELF Matte lipstick ($ 7)

I’m in a virtual meeting with Cantell on a daily basis and I always ask her questions about her cuts, so I knew I would be obsessed with her outfits before she even sent them to me. I don’t even know where to start with this look. The midi dress (my ultimate favorite item for any season), chunky lug soled boots (hard anytime) and that handbag (a fashion crowd favorite) were all factors in my immediate frenzy. ” Add to Cart ” .

Trifle Tiered cotton-gauze midi dress ($ 50)

It turns out that Cantell and Famuyiwa are very much in sync when it comes to the balance between tough and pretty. “A ruffled dress with tie details can easily be sweet and romantic,” she said. “Pairing it with a stronger boot and a trendy gathered bag in a modern shape is much more interesting.”

“It’s one of those looks that you can easily pull off straight from shopping around town to a pretty dinner party,” she told me. “Practical shoes with a nice dress are the recipe for a perfect look day or night.”

Time and truth Americana striped paper straw tote with strap ($ 15)

Time and truth Lug Chelsea Boot ($ 25)

When it comes to makeup, Cantell and I are pretty similar. We like to keep it simple and light. “I love the fresh look of a clean, shiny eyelid, so the trick is to use the Nars pencil to add some smeared drama to your lower lash line,” she told me. The final touch? “Better Than Sex two-sided mascara. This is definitely the way to go for a more dramatic lash.”

Bare minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizing Gel-Cream ($ 21)

Nurse Sun Wash Diffuser Bronzer ($ 25)

Nurse Soft touch shadow pencil ($ 13)

Too much watched Better Than Sex Mascara ($ 25)

While Cantell says leather jackets absolutely dominated her 20s, she admitted that her 30s are “all about the blazer.” Turns out, this affordable model from Walmart really is a fashion secret favorite. Cantell tells me she takes a size up to give it an even more relaxed fit. “I love the fabric. It’s fully lined and has a decent weight, which is essential for it to hang well and look expensive.” Wear yours with lightly washed jeans, a soft tee and this season’s must-have clogs for an effortless fashion editor look.

Free assembly Boyfriend blazer ($ 45)

Free assembly Short-sleeved tri-blend jersey T-shirt ($ 12)

Free assembly 70s Wide Leg High Rise Straight Jeans ($ 29)

Speaking of clogs, I haven’t officially jumped into this trend, but Cantell (who is always up to date with the most stylish but secretly practical shoes every season) is definitely in on the job. are on the rise, “she tells me.” I’m happy to report that they’ve found a place in my fall wardrobe. “

Time and truth Studded faux sheepskin clogs ($ 32)

Again, Cantell’s beauty look is simple and bright (seriously my two favorite adjectives). “I like to go against the grain of more matte fall trends and look into cooler beauty looks,” she said. When I first saw the look, I noticed that her eyelids, cheeks, and lips were a subtle pink. It turns out that she used the same product on all three. “I applied a little more Nars Liquid Blush than usual to make it really fresh and luminous, and I also wore it lightly over my eyes,” Cantell said. “I used the little I had left on my finger to dab my lips with a clear lip balm, so there’s a little hint of color as well.” BRBI is taking notes on this three-for-one trick.

Fresh organic products Sunless tanning serum, self-tanning serum for the face ($ 39)

Lancme Hypnosis Volume Mascara ($ 28)

Nurse Liquid blush ($ 41)

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

Read more about Who What Wear