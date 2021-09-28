The adorable Allegra K dress is perfect for styling flowers in fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Floral prints are usually reserved for the spring and summer months, but there are versions that can totally work in the fall air. We tend to stay away from more tropical variations, but lots of flowers can be styled to adapt to the cooler seasons of the year.

Dress like this one from Allegra K is such a great example of a flowery dress that will take on a life of its own once the temperatures drop. If you want to know what we would add to liven up the look, keep reading to get the scoop!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Ruffle Belted 3/4 Sleeve Floral Dressfor prices from $ 36, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the posted date, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

First of all, we want to go into the details that madeWe fall in love with this dress. She has a shorter length, but it’s definitely not a mini dress and we love all the ruffle details. There are ruffles along the hem, on the sleeve ends and adorning the stand-up collar on top! They inject this dress with a more romantic feel, ideal for all those who gravitate towards traditionally feminine clothing. Cottagecore atmosphere!

The floral dress comes in five different colors, and the two with darker tones are our fall picks. But of course, if you prefer the lighter pastel shades, you can always invest before next spring or try to fit them into your daily wardrobe immediately!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Ruffle Belted 3/4 Sleeve Floral Dressfor prices from $ 36, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the posted date, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Now on to the styling, the easiest way to give this dress an autumn flair is to don a leather jacket and ankle boots. You can even go for the mid-thigh aesthetic if you’re heading to town! Plus, you can wear it with a trench coat, a chunky oversized sweater or even a long pea coat. We like to be creative with dresses like this, and there are endless opportunities for it to shine. Best of all, once the nice weather returns, it will wait in your closet to pair with strappy sandals. Perfection!

