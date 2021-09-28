Bstroy’s Trucker Hat Destroys Y2K Inspiration





Mark: Bstroy Season: Fall / Winter 2021 To buy: Online at The Bstroy site Release date: September 30 at 1:30 p.m. EDT Editor’s Notes: Bstroy, the streetwear brand that has sparked its fair share of controversy, turns to a lighter topic: the early 2000s. Founder Brick Owens and Dieter Grams release their own version of the trucker hat. Transforming the Y2k staple into a “(b) .Rucker Hat”, the designer duo manages to strip the accessory of its distinctly nostalgic feel, making it totally contemporary. The hat features the iconic Bstroy logo patch on the front and center. A series of silver pins all depicting the Bstroy brand in some form or fashion gives the five panel cap a personalized feel. Interestingly, the trucker’s hat was originally used as a promotional tool for farm supply companies. Cheaper to produce than baseball caps, these branded trucker hats were given to farmers, truck drivers and other blue collar workers, who would bring businesses a bit of free publicity by wearing the merchandise. Eventually, the no-frills accessory became a fashion staple in the early 2000s. With the help of marketing genius Christian Audigier, the Von Dutch trucker cap was spotted on every big celebrity of the decade: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher, the list goes on and on. (By the way, it should also be noted the racist beliefs which Von Dutch founder Kenny Howard has often said.) Instead of riffing on Von Dutch’s trucker hat, Bstroy turns the accessory into something fresh. The (b) .Rucker might not be free, but it will definitely turn more than a few customers into traveling billboards this fall.

