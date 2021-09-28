20 years later, Zoolanders Mugatu is still a fashion icon

Why does it have to look bad to beso good? Think of Cruella de Vil and its Dalmatian print coats; Miranda Priestley and her impeccable Prada suits; even Regina George and her Y2K-style graphic mini-skirts and t-shirts. You can’t deny that those who rule with terror somehow make him elegant. But there is one villain who has always remained one of my fashion icons:Zoolanders Jacobim Mugatu. As one of the main antagonists of the film released 20 years ago today! Mugatu is there to brainwash Zoolander in a wacky plot to assassinate the President of Malaysia. And, I was a little sorry to say, he does it with fabulous flair. Her style challenges the spooky, all-black wardrobe that you think a villain should wear and instead favors original, colorful, and downright drawn pieces. He’s in a wacky league of his own.

Considering Mugatu is a renowned fashion designer, he even claims to have invented the piano tie, it makes sense that he has a bold style in the film. With extravagant outfits animated by the film’s costume designer, David C. Robinson, Mugatu embodies flamboyant fashion from his first moment on screen. I’m sorry, did my pin get in the way your ass, he frowns as he adjusts a model and stabs her with a pin. Her attitude might be foul, but her Breton striped top, a subtle nod to Jean Paul Gaultier, maybe? and her bug eye sunglasses are really lovely.

Photo: Alamy

He’s only featured in a handful of scenes in the film, but his costumes make an impression. When he meets Zoolander at his brand headquarters, he wears a tight corset over a Mugatu logo sweater. As Mugatu himself would say, logomania is so hot right now. (I mean, have you seen Fendace?) When Zoolander is later hypnotized by our villain, I found myself mesmerized by his fluffy mohair sweater, silver corset and glittery pants. My new outing look!

For the film’s grand finale where Mugatu shows off his new fashion collection made from literal garbage, his look is the real spotlight stealer. He’s wearing a blazer adorned with tiny little red cockroaches, and his tie is made from a tie you’d see on a garbage bag. (Even her assistant, leather-clad Milla Jovovich, is dressed like a mannequin as she tries to capture Zoolander.) look well, and that’s the fashion energy that I bring to fall. As I try to live the rest of this year to the fullest, I’ll accessorize all of my questionable choices with extreme, over-the-top ensembles like Mugatu. All I need now is a poodle dog.