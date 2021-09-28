Fashion
Kate Beckinsale marries romantic, avant-garde style in a lace dress and platform combat boots
Kate Beckinsale has found the perfect blend of romantic and avant-garde style this week.
The Pearl Harbor alumnus shared a behind-the-scenes look at her life on set today, modeling a sheer white lace dress layered with black panties underneath. The set also included chunky mesh fishnet tights and a mix of punk-inspired leather jewelry.
More New Shoes
On her feet, Beckinsale gave the outfit an edgy final touch in platform combat boots; the lace-up leather silhouette was balanced on a chunky base measuring almost 4 inches tall with silver buckles for detail.
Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new normal among celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada as well as Bottega Veneta, these boots in Notched sole provide ease of wearing with avant-garde appeal.
For Beckinsale, this week’s look matches her typical everyday styles. The british actress Often favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from casual outings to outdoor excursions. In May, she even went for a dog walk style in Los Angeles to complement her usual look of skinny jeans and embellished jacket. Every now and then, when the weather is fine, Beckinsale also turns to Saint Laurent for some towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. More recently, her favorite shoe choice has also been the Naked Wolfes platform sneakers.
When not enjoying her time at home or for a walk, Beckinsale goes for the glam style on the red carpet with pieces like Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, among others.
Take inspiration from Kate Beckinsale with these similar chunky platform boots.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Nirvana Ash Boots, $ 335.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: London Rag Willow Boots, $ 80.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Vince Camuto Movelly Boots, $ 149.
Click on the gallery for more Kate Beckinsales’ wild style over the years.
Launch gallery: Kate Beckinsale’s remarkable street style spanned the years
The best of footwear
