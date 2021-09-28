WolfPack men’s soccer team bounces in a dominant way





Photo of Clario staff Madison Colleges Jonas Luskey Sanders, right, scored three goals against Joliet Junior College in his team’s 6-0 win on September 25.

How do you cope with your first loss in weeks? By dominating an opponent, 6-0. At least, that’s how the Madison College men’s football team reacted in their game against Joliet Junior College on September 25.

Sophomore Jonas Luskey Sanders led the way in the big win with three goals. He leads the team in goals and assists this season, scoring nine goals and five assists in eight games.

Madison College is now standing and 6-2 in aggregate and 4-1 in conference. His only conference loss was 3-2 in overtime at Harper College on September 22. The loss ended a five-game winning streak.

Harper College is the reigning conference champion and has now won nine straight games against Madison College.

Although Madison College currently leads the conference standings with a 5-1 record, Harper College and Rock Valley College have only one loss. The WolfPack will face both teams again before the season ends on October 16. Women’s football

When the Madison College women’s football team scores, there’s a 50/50 chance that Angelina Perez will be part of it. The team have scored 26 goals this season, and Perez has scored 10 and had assists on three of them.

Madison College defeated Rock Valley College 4-1 on September 15 and Harper College 5-1 on September 22. Perez gave the green light against Rock Valley and scored two goals against Harper College.

Other WolfPack’s top scorers this season include Karmen Smyth (five goals and two assists), Alexis Kulow (three goals and one assist) and Taylor Peterson (three goals and one assist).

The WolfPack is now at 4-1-1. The team’s next home game is on October 13 against Bryant and Stratton College. Volleyball

The Madison College volleyball team scored their biggest win of the season on September 24, with a five-set loss to No.3-ranked Harper College. It was the first time WolfPack had beaten the Hawks in the last five games, and only the third time they’ve won in the last 15.

Callie Borchert led a solid defense, with 11 blocks. She became the third Madison College player to show 10 or more blocks in a single game. Borchert also managed 11 kills in the game. Passers Mariah Best and Kaleia Lawrence both had 21 assists.

Madison College also beat conference opponent Milwaukee Area Technical College, 3-0, on September 21 and Bryant and Stratton College, 3-2, on September 16.

The WolfPack now sits at 7-10 overall and 2-2 in conference. After visiting Joliet Junior College on September 28, Madison College will host the College of DuPage on September 30. Golf

Competing against a group of four-year-old schools, golfers from Madison College finished tied for eighth at the Frank Wrigglesworth Bluegold Invitational hosted by UW-Eau Claire on September 19-20.

AJ Gray led the WolfPack with a score of 163, good for 18th individual place in the tournament, finishing 10 strokes behind the individual winner.

Additionally, the WolfPack won a head-to-head match play competition against Southwest Tech at the inaugural Match Play at the Chalet event on September 23.

The fall golf season ends with the Region 4 Classic on October 1 and the DuPage match play event on October 3.

