Top 10 Best Dressed at Annenberg Media Emmys

The 2021 Emmys took place on Sunday, September 19, just two miles from the USC campus in LA Live Metroplex. After the devastating effects the coronavirus had on last year’s event, an entirely virtual format with no pre-show, live audience, or red carpet, all of our favorite celebrities were buzzing with excitement to get back to normal. The revival of this iconic TV industry event called for nothing less than extravagant fashion, and this year the energy was unmatched. The rug featured a plethora of bold choices, ranging from lively pantones to vintage looks. So, let’s dive right into this all-black edition of my Emmys Top Ten Best Dressed.

10. Léon Bridges

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Leon Bridges made a statement by giving us all a blast from the past. His Patricio Campillo suit is heavily inspired by the basics of 70s fashion. Featuring flared pants, a non-tucked button, an elongated collar and gold embellishments, his outfit added a whole new touch to the night. The classics continued with khaki black-rimmed sunglasses and a neat comb. It was undoubtedly an eccentric take on the run-of-the-mill modern tuxedo, uplifting the menswear impression at the event.

9. Issa Rae

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Issa Vibe, Issa Rae. This Alitte mesh brief layered over only a solid black bodysuit was a striking choice; yet the category this look won my award for was face. I mean, the second that woman smiled her 22 karat grillz (Grillz by Scotty) have left their mark on the carpet. Not to mention, her gorgeous purple eyeshadow was $ 3. Yeah, just three. Makeup Artist Raes, Joanna Simkin, said, The beautiful personalized Alitte looked like a nod to the 70s, Studio 54 and disco glam. I was instantly inspired to do a sparkling purple eye shadow and flowing lashes to accentuate Issa’s gorgeous features while playing on a bold eye. Collectively, they understood the mission.

8. Taraji P. Henson

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Stifling air reigned in the place as Taraji P. Henson entered the room. The plunging V-neck of her see-through dress was a real showstopper, and the intricate silver details did the piece justice. However, the functionality and the joy of having pockets on a dress had to be one of my favorite features. Hensons’ lax poses, her hands tucked into her pockets, masked the fact that she was walking in 6-inch Sophia Webster crystal beaded heels. Elegant and comfortable what an icon.

7. Yara Shahidi

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Yara Shahidi made us green with envy as she strutted across the carpet in this custom Dior dress. Her off-the-shoulder neckline morphed into a puffy skirt just past the belted mini waist, ticking all the boxes for a vintage-inspired look. A small chignon bun complemented her chunky Cartier jewelry perfectly, and she finished it off with a pair of caramel Louboutin heels. The general silhouette of the dress is definitely reminiscent of that of Christian Diors’ first collection, New look, from the 40s very feminine and very chic. After paying tribute to Josephine Baker at the with Gala, Shahidi has certainly proven that her outfit can transport us through time.

6. Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Any Hamilton fan just can’t Say no to that Leslie Odom Jr.’s look He stepped out wearing a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana costume. Viewers were shocked to see him without his signature turtleneck, but pleasantly surprised by this new take on the red carpet. The intentional alternation between snags in the fabric and showy rhinestones allowed it to transcend traditional tuxedo expectations. The white paved boots and ring, also from D&G Haute couture collection, tied everything perfectly.

5. Billy Porter

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Just a week after his notable absence from the Met Gala, Billy Porter has definitely made his Emmys presence known. Sporting an all-black Ashi Studio ensemble with dramatic wings, he evoked a regal feel at the event. Porter said, I’m the Fairy Godmother, on the red carpet cover, highlighting her genderless role as Fab G in the new take on Cinderella. Paired with the high waisted pants and gloved long sleeves, Porter was also iced up with plenty of flashy jewelry. Her Lorraine Schwartz necklace totaled a super $ 1 million I think I need him to be my fairy godmother too!

4. Angela Bassett

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Angela Bassett certified her ageless aura by sporting a fitted Greta Constantine dress. It’s been uniquely crafted, with a fuchsia ruffled waistband that unfurls inches from Bassett’s face. The theme of subtle and warm pops of color was also manifested in her ruby ​​drop earrings and classic red heels. To top it off, we can thank Randy Stoghill for her slicked back curls, which have allowed her gorgeous cheekbones to be an accessory in their own right. It’s safe to say we all wanna look like Favorite mom of the Wakandas in his sixties.

3. Michaela Coel

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Michaela Coel will go down in history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing limited series, and like her legacy, her form will certainly survive the test of time. With a custom neon yellow headband and a Christopher John Rogers maxi skirt, Coels’ melanin looked better than ever. Electricity radiated from that monochromatic moment with perfectly matched Le Silla pumps and a 6 foot arc train. The spotlight showcased her charm as she delivered a short but powerful speech which made the public gush. Needless to say, a shade of highlighter was appropriate to immortalize this win for culture by such a remarkable woman.

2. Kerry Washington

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

cute rock girl must be a universal hymn to all Kerry people in the world because Mrs. Washington did not come to play. Her natural curves were accentuated by the contrast of a falling cowl neck with a corset cinching the waist. This dress really fits her like a glove, and we owe it to the personalization of her silver Etro piece styled by none other than Cockroach of the law. The addition of a bright red lip and De Beers diamond cocktail earrings finalized her Old Hollywood look. She looked gorgeous when she presented an award to The Crowns Tobias Menzies and paid tribute to the great Michael k williams.

1. Nicole Byer

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Please make way for our best dressed queen, Nicole Byer, who absolutely I have arrived! This year. Netflix’s favorite host was DONE on the mat in a purple Christian Siriano dress. The ruffled, off-the-shoulder look was completed with 1960s-inspired Neil Lane earrings. Her sheer tulle train tucked behind her like she accepted two prizes for the show that night: Exceptional Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Exceptional Competition Program. In short, Byers was everything. Period. She won her awards and looked gorgeous doing it.