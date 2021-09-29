Fashion
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes elegance in a wrap dress
Queen Letizia of Spain looked stylish tonight as she attended the National Culture Awards in Madrid alongside her husband King Felipe.
The Spanish royal couple were at the Prado Museum to present the awards to the creators.
In search of effortless style, Letizia, 49, a mother of two, opted for a blue wrap dress with contrasting burgundy heels for her ensemble.
Queen Letizia of Spain (pictured) cut an elegant figure tonight as she attended the National Culture Awards in Madrid alongside her husband King Felipe
The Spanish royal couple (pictured) were at the Prado Museum to present the prizes to those in the creative fields
The mother-of-two completed her look by wearing her shiny brown hair in a trendy bun. Meanwhile, King Felipe looked dapper in a black suit with a bright yellow tie.
Putting safety first, the royal couple donned face masks as they met the winners and guests.
Letizia completed her sophisticated ensemble with a touch of makeup, going for a radiant smokey eye look.
In search of effortless style, Letizia, mother of two (pictured with husband), 49, opted for a blue wrap dress with contrasting burgundy heels for her ensemble
The mother-of-two (pictured at the ceremony) completed her look by wearing her shiny brown hair in a trendy bun
It has been a busy day for Letizia, as the Queen of Spain joins her husband, King Felipe, to receive the President of Angola in Madrid today.
The royal couple organized a lunch at the Royal Palace for Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenco and his wife Ana Afonso Dias Lourenco, who are on an official visit to the country.
Looking distinctively polished, Letizia opted for an elegant fuchsia midi dress that featured a fitted waist, flared hem, French sleeves and a square neckline paired with killer snakeskin heels.
She first made her debut with the dress on the seventh anniversary of King Felipe VI’s proclamation at the Royal Palace in Madrid in June.
Meanwhile, King Felipe (pictured with his wife) looked dapper in a black suit with a bright yellow tie
Putting safety first, the royal couple (pictured) donned face masks as they met the winners and guests
Letizia (pictured) completed her sophisticated ensemble with a touch of makeup, going for a radiant smokey eye look
It was the first time that the Spanish monarch wore a piece by the Madrid-based fashion designer, whose eponymous women’s clothing brand was founded in 2011.
Dress 390 (336) is part of the designer’s SS21 collection and is currently available for purchase online in Navy and Red.
Letizia looked effortlessly chic when entertaining guests, keeping her look simple with dainty teardrop earrings and no handbags.
Her brunette tresses were bouncy and loose around her shoulders while for her makeup, the mother-of-two opted for a subtle smoky eye, light eyeliner, and a touch of bronzer.
It has been a busy day for Letizia as the Queen of Spain joins her husband King Felipe to receive the President of Angola in Madrid today.
Letizia (pictured) and Felipe presented awards to those in the creative industry at the event at the Prado Museum
Members of the European royal family appeared in good spirits as they greeted attendees at the prestigious National Culture Awards
The First Lady of Angola opted for a tailored blue satin skirt with a matching jacket that featured elaborate floral details.
She paired her look with a pair of blue pumps to match a classic pearl necklace and wore a blue face cover throughout the event.
King Felipe, 53, cut a beautiful figure in a navy blue suit, paired with a white shirt and blue silk tie. He also wore a white face cover throughout the event.
Queen Letizia paired her wrap dress with oxblood heels and minimal accessories for an effortless glamorous look
Felipe and Letizia portrayed social distancing photographs at the awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain
The couple have had a busy week, having attended a ceremony yesterday at the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon
