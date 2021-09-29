Philadelphia man overcame life’s hardships to become the face of a clothing brand – CBS Philly





WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Isaiah Thomas is self-taught in more ways than one. The Philadelphia native has his business name – and his personal mantra – in storefronts in Willow Grove, Moorestown and even at the Palisades Center in New York City. CBS3 launched the “Open For Business” segment during the pandemic to highlight local businesses. Today it has evolved into the Small Wins Grant Program aimed at growing businesses run by women and minorities. READ MORE: Student mask removal bill erases Pennsylvania Senate committee Thomas and his company, the first recipients of this grant, are certainly booming. Stay Humble Stay Hungry Clothing is packed with streetwear style for thousands of people in the Philadelphia area. It’s a brand with a message behind it, Thomas said, as he tries to tackle the struggles he’s seen in his city. “Growing up I grew up in North Philadelphia, in the Nicetown section, so I saw a lot of violence, a lot of friends that I lost to death, streets and stuff like that. “, did he declare. READ MORE: Suspect Gilbert Newton III testifies, damning texts read during ex-girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey murder trial Thomas was not immune from this life either. He faced a gun charge at the age of 13, claiming he was hanging out with “the wrong crowd”. The time spent in prison made him realize that it was time to make a change. “It woke me up a bit early, you know, I say, being locked up with grown men. It just made me see life differently, and I never wanted to go down that road again. ,” he said. A decade later, he’s now turning his life into something better for himself. NO MORE NEWS: Pfizer releases data indicating its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children “I believe the things that I have been through were done for a bigger purpose,” Thomas said. “I believe God has positioned everything in my life to help the next person.”

