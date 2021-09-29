Fashion
Fall fashion 2021: How to renew your wardrobe, from A to Z
Fall is here, which means it’s time to change our wardrobe for cooler weather.
While some trends come and go, many pieces are timeless, such as a timeless trench coat or one good pair of boots.
Many of us probably can’t wait to get out of the house and get dressed, and retailers know it. Major brands such as Coach and Abercrombie & Fitch have already launched the fall sales.
To help you get inspired by fashion, we’ve created a fall fashion guide, commissioned from A to Z.
Argyle
This classic Scottish diamond print has made an appearance on every fast fashion chain, from cardigans and sweaters to cardigans.
Or buy: Argyle Plaid Cropped Sweater Vest, $ 19 at Amazon
Jackets
From business casual to formal attire, a blazer can add a timeless effect to any outfit.
Or buy: Faux Leather Blazer, $ 50 at Nordstrom Rack
chelsea boots
Boots are a staple of any fall wardrobe, and a larger edition of this classic is seen in all retailers.
Or buy: Harrow Bootie, $ 200 at DSW
Denim dresses
The essential of the jacket is now available in the form of a shirt dress.
Or buy: True Religion Women’s Georgia Shirt Dress, $ 139 at Macys
Embroidery
Raised details instantly make it look fashionable.
Or buy: Madison Crossbody Bag, $ 346.50 at Coach
Flared pants
Skinny jeans once dominated, but now it’s all about the flare.
Or buy: High Rise 70s Flare Jeans, $ 98 to $ Levis
Gold jewelry
Autumn calls for jewelry in warm tones.
Or buy: Signature Ankle Necklace, $ 125 at Coach
High waist jeans
This silhouette flatters all body types.
Or buy: BDG Wide Leg Jeans in Dark Green, $ 59 at Urban Outfitters
Iridescent satin
A silk top can be worn to dress up anything.
Or buy: Staircase Silk Satin Button Down, $ 30 at Amazon
Joggers
The most refined version of the sweatpants.
Or buy: Sportswear Essential Collection, $ 60 at Nike
Mid-length skirts
Satin skirts are a great piece that can be casual or formal.
Or buy: Split-leg satin midi skirt, $ 12.80 at Nasty Gal
Leather leggings
A huge step forward from traditional skinny jeans.
Or buy: Vegan Leather Skinny Pants, $ 99 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Marc Jacobs the tote
This designer bag was recently seen on social media.
Or buy: The $ 175 tote bag at Marc Jacobs
Nike Air Force 1
This iconic crisp white sneaker is one of the brand’s best-selling styles, and it fits anything.
Or buy: Nike Air Force 1 07, $ 90 at Nike
Buttoned Oxford Shirt
Dress this classic shirt with blue jeans or wear chinos for a business casual look.
Or buy: Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $ 21.90 at Amazon
Platform boots
Add some 70s fashion to your look this fall.
Or buy: Faux Leather Platform Heel Boots, $ 35.60 at Nasty Gal
Quarter-zip
Fall temperatures are naturally everywhere, so layering is the best bet.
Or buy: Half-zip soft fleece sweatshirt, $ 36 at Banana Republic Factory
Raincoat
This jacket is light enough for fall, while also being waterproof.
Or buy: City Breeze Rain Parka II, $ 179 at The North Face
Underwear
Perfectly fitted bodysuits work great as a top with jeans.
Or buy: Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit, $ 42 at Lulus
Trench coats
This timeless coat adds a refined touch to any outfit.
Or buy: Trench coat, $ 650 at Coach
UGG Boots
These furry boots are at the top of many people’s fall and winter shopping lists every year.
Or buy: Classic Mini II Boot Lined with Genuine Sheepskin, $ 150 at Nordstrom
Vans
These canvas sneakers come in a variety of colors to match any outfit.
Or buy: Vans Authentic, $ 50 at Vans
Large pants
A looser fit now dominates skinny jeans.
Or buy: Lightweight wide-leg cropped chinos, $ 36 at Everlane
X-ray fabrics
See-through tops add a lot of detail to basics like a white tank top.
Or buy: Sheer Alfani Print Button Down Top, $ 17.93 at Macys
2000 style
The style of the early 2000s made a comeback this year with rhinestones, abstract prints and chains.
Or buy: Juicy Couture Rhinestone Fleece Hoodie, $ 35 at Forever 21
Zebra print
This animal print is a cool alternative to the leopard print.
Or buy: Zebra Print Mock Neck Long Sleeve Fitted T-Shirt, $ 48 at Express
