Fashion
WoodPEC dress codes cause frustration and confusion for some students
Dressed in long biker shorts and a sports shirt going down to the navel, Sophie Gern (24C) entered the Woodruff Physical Education Center (WoodPEC) in early September for her first training of the year. But WoodPEC staff berated Gern for his outfit because of the small gap between his shorts and his shirt.
I asked the receptionist where I could go in [the gym], and she immediately commented on what I was wearing as if you had to wear more clothes than that to work because of COVID, we don’t like people stuffing themselves up, Gern said of his experience in entering WoodPEC.
The centre’s dress code policy has caused frustration for several students like Gern. Several women have reported being repeatedly coded by the coordinators of the Gymnasium Community Compact for exposing bellies, with some being explicitly told that their clothes violate current COVID-19 rules.
However, leisure and well-being policies website did not attribute this policy to COVID-19.
Appropriate clothing and footwear must be worn at all times, according to the site as of August 31. Shirts should cover the entire torso (back, chest and stomach). Clothing with rips, holes, zippers, buttons and rivets are not allowed on machines with padding.
WoodPEC Fitness and Wellness Director April Flint explained the policy, noting that shirts had been mandatory in fitness zones for several years.
The policy is unrelated to COVID-19, Flint wrote in an email to the wheel. The aim of the policy has always been to protect and extend the life of padded weight training equipment as well as to reduce the risk of spreading bacterial infections, such as MRSA which can easily spread in spaces where the equipment is shared and surfaces come in direct contact with the skin. .
This countered the experience of many female students, to whom WoodPEC professors told that their exposed stomachs, whether it was their entire torso or an inch of skin, put the student body at risk of transmitting disease. COVID-19.
She made a comment on my stomach, saying we don’t like bellies because of her flesh, Gern explained. But also my whole arm was out and my legs were out, so I don’t know what the problem was with the tummy in particular.
However, the gymnasiums policy regarding student dress code is not isolated to this year. Victoria Amorim (24C) wore a sports bra and high waisted leggings when she visited WoodPEC on October 19, 2020. While training, she said a few WoodPEC employees had attended gathered and looked at her.
I was confused because I was following all the rules and wearing a mask, Amorim said. After a while of critical stares, one of the workers approached me and told me that my outfit was not appropriate. I didn’t have another shirt, so I finished my training in my velor jacket.
Much like Gern, Amorim was shocked by this interaction, saying that the gendered nature of the commentary surprised her particularly.
I was very upset with this incident, especially because the boys often use the facility topless, especially when playing basketball, Amorim said. If it was a man wearing revealing clothes, that wouldn’t be a problem, but because I’m female, showing a third of my stomach seems offensive and inappropriate.
Moved by the incident, Amorim contacted the Office of Discrimination and Inclusion and met with a representative of the office. However, the representative directed Amorim to the WoodPEC website and told him to follow the rules written there.
It was a very frustrating response to receive, Amorim said.
The WoodPEC dress code has since had an impact on how women use and feel the gym. After receiving a dress code, Gern said: I felt violated, so I walked out. Amorim shared similar feelings, indicating that the incident made her very uncomfortable and prompted her to stop using the facility.
I was minding my own business by working on my own health, Amorim said. I was really surprised to experience this kind of sexism at Emory by people who work here. If some sort of dress code is implemented, it should at least apply to everyone and not just girls.
Flint told The Wheel in an emailed statement that the policy was not meant to harm students and directed students to University resources if they felt they were being treated unfairly.
I’m sorry if anyone has experienced this. This is not the intention of the policy, Flint wrote. If anyone feels they have been discriminated against, they should contact our Zone Supervisors directly, me personally or the Emory Ombudsman’s office.
Sophie Gern is a contributing writer for the wheel.
|
Sources
2/ https://emorywheel.com/woodpec-dress-codes-causes-frustration-confusion-for-some-female-students/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]