Fashion
7 fashion experts share their predictions for the top fashion trends of 2022
Getty Images
Whether by magic, research or simple intuition, fashion experts are masters in the art of forecasting trends. Even at the height of a global pandemic, when we essentially ignored half of what was hanging in our closets, stylists speculated that things like Raised loungewear and sensitive essentials would dominate 2021 and they were not wrong. Now, with a new year on the horizon and a world working toward a sense of normalcy (especially in terms of fashion), stylists have started to prophesy the big trends of 2022. Needless to say, we’re all ears.
To find out which pieces from our wardrobes today will be most relevant in the coming months, we reached out to celebrity stylists and brand founders to get their insider information. Going forward, you’ll find that their visions for what we’ll all be wearing in 2022 consists of some of the same types of clothes that have made us feel comfortable and comforted for the past couple of years, but with a fresh style. . Read on for expert advice on how to kiss everything.
Tiffany Briseno
Worked with: Shawn Mendes, Kane Brown, Richard Ellis, Jack Dylan Grazer
Am here: @tiffbrisenostyliste
Her Forecasts for fashion trends 2022: Rhinestone headdresses
Getty Images
“We’re starting to see this trend hitting red carpets this fall, but I see it’s a look that will stay with us until“ hot girls summer ”returns next year. I’m a huge fan. to think outside the box with fabric or embellishments, I call this the “Cleopatra tiara.” You can use this trend more subtly with a strand or two in your hair, or full coverage. Keep in mind that ‘a good look is always about balance, and if you try this trend the rhinestones will serve as the centerpiece, so build the rest of the look around that. Maybe more of a casual streetwear approach to neutralize the bling up top. . “
Micaela erlanger
Worked with: Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, Common, Sigourney Weaver, Lucy Hale and Shailene Woodley
Am here: @micaela
Her Forecasts for fashion trends 2022: Bodysuits
Getty Images
“Bodysuits are having a great time right now and are a perfect base layer for dressing up or relaxing while still being comfortable. For something a little higher, pair a bodysuit (like this one from Bandier x New Balance) with a classic trench and a Chelsea boot with a notched sole, or a platform moccasin like Bari de Koio perfect for a dinner or a drink with friends. “
Jennifer bandier
His work: Founder and Head of the Bandier brand
Am here: Jennifer Bandier on LinkedIn
His predictions for 2022 fashion trends: Tennis-inspired clothing and a sneaker spotlight
Getty Images
“It seems like everyone I know started playing tennis in the last year or so if they weren’t already playing. Look for much more tennis-inspired clothing on and off the court: short and oversized polo shirts, sweaters tied haphazardly around your shoulders, pleated skirts. A modern take on country club style. Brands like Danzy, which we offer at Bandier, continues to push these limits with embroidered badges and logos. You will see more than All access, too much.”
Getty Images
“This past year has been all about comfort, and the range of sneaker styles are more relevant than ever. There are high-tech, fluorescent (Nike, Hoka), classics (Sambas, AF1s, New Balance) and more fashion-forward sneakers from Axel Arigato. We’ve all pretty much all adopted a daddy’s sneaker at this point, and that doesn’t change, but I think the way we wear them, whether it’s really for a workout or with cuts or a silk dress is what will continue to keep them fresh. “
Jamie Frankel
Worked with: Christie Brinkley, Ebonee Davis, Adrien Brody, Nina Agdal, Karolina Kurkova
Am here: @jamiefrankel
His predictions for 2022 fashion trends: All that is monochrome
Getty Images
“I think monochrome jumpsuits and clothing will be a big part of 2022. As we go back, I think people want to feel ready with minimal effort. We have enough things to think about these days. ! “
Pierre Sumeracruz
His work: Stylist at OAK + FORT
Worked with: Aliza Vellani, Emilija Baranac, Kurt Yaeger
Follow it: @p_sumeracruz
His predictions for 2022 fashion trends: Bold colors and textures
Getty Images
“We’re excited to see the infusion of more vibrant colors, prints and textures next year stay true to our minimal and timeless roots while exploring expressive pieces. We look to the future through a positive lens. in everything as the world continues to evolve into a post-pandemic state of being. “
Maggie Winter
His work: CEO + Co-founder of AYR
Am here: Maggie Winter on LinkedIn
His predictions for 2022 fashion trends: Seasonal wardrobes
Getty Images
“Our team really felt a big closet clean, kind of a wardrobe reset. There are things that just don’t make sense anymore, and we want to start over. We want less stuff, and we want invest in pieces that make us feel good. We donate clothes from our wardrobe that seem too specific, too picky, too extra, and we do the same with our own line. If you never catch it in the morning, if it gets dusty on the hanger, you can probably free it. Invest in The best version of each item a perfect oversized button down shirt in crisp poplin or broken oxford, a perfect pants, a perfect silk overlay top. “
Mickey freeman
Worked with: Keke Palmer, Lil Mama, Peyton List, Dylan Sprouse, B2K
Follow it: @mickeyboooom
His predictions for 2022 fashion trends: Gender-free wardrobes and nostalgic prints
Getty Images
“We’ll see androgynous fashion trends in 2022, especially women wearing men’s suits and men wearing kilts / pleated skirts. Women can achieve this look with a white shirt and boots. Marlene Dietrich. I believe that what is considered masculine and feminine in terms of fashion will continue to evolve, continually merging and adapting to the way a person chooses to express themselves at that time. “
Getty Images
“Cartoons and comics will be so trendy in 2022. Think Moschino by Jeremy Scott. People are eager to enjoy the fun times again. Nothing like childhood nostalgia, cartoons, pencils and comics. It’s a trend that works for some, but can dominate depending on the occasion. Ties for oversized hair will also make a comeback. “
