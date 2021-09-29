Fashion
Back to School Style Guide – The Vanderbilt Hustler
Revamp your style with this list of fun outfit options for synchronous learning.
After living in a sweat for a year, dressing for a public appearance on campus can seem daunting. How is it possible to see so many people you know in such a short ride through the quad ?! It’s time to replace your worn-out pajamas with these fall wardrobe staples; you’ll be ready for in-person lessons in no time (without sacrificing comfort and ease!).
The exercise dress
This revolutionary dress has taken the world by storm. An all-in-one outfit, it’s sweat-resistant, incredibly flattering, and so comfortable it’s hard to resist. The exercise dress literally couldn’t be easier, most come with built-in support (who wants to wear a bra anyway?)
Originally developed by sportswear company Outdoor Voices (OV), the exercise dress is perfect because it allows you to look dressed and tidy while feeling like you’re wearing sportswear. coaching. Pair it with running sneakers if you’re feeling sporty, white high top shoes for a more casual look, or even sandals for a warmer day. Browse the used site or visit their location in 12 South to choose from a variety of recently launched dress colors, patterns and one-shoulder designs, all priced at $ 100.
If you’re looking for a cheaper option of virtually the same dress, look no further than Halara. While there is less to choose from for style and patterns, these exercise dresses come in a larger rainbow of colors and cost just $ 49.95.
Tracksuit shorts
If these had a slogan, it would be: Your pandemic style, fit for normal life. Track shorts make us feel like we’re still in bed without looking so run down. These pieces are basically sweatpants, cut and hemmed to wear in summer, what could be better? They are available in a variety of different colors, lengths and prices: perfect for all bodies and all budgets.
Pair your shorts with a tight tank top and trendy sneakers to create a fun, but ensemble look, or pair them with a cotton tee for a more casual outfit. The wear and tear you’ll get from these shorts can’t be overstated – put them on to relax in your dorm, run errands, or eat at Rand.
Check Everyday high waist shorts at Aerie ($ 34.95) and the Boys lie collection of shorts ($ 72- $ 85) for inspo.
Comfortable jeans
Ah, the jeans. Not the most accommodating material for comfort, you probably think. But luckily, we’ve entered an era where skinny jeans are taking over their more comfortable counterparts: baggy jeans. We must no longer submit to the painful rigidity of jeans that we barely breathe. Now we can go for a chic wide leg style that will always give us a neat look. From a high-waisted ’90s style to an ultra-flared low-rise, the options are truly endless. Either way, stepping away from the skinny leg is sure to give you breathable comfort and mobility.
To avoid looking like swimming in denim, you can go for a slimming top to create the best figure. You can never go wrong with a classic tank top, which is why we paired our loose jeans with a simple black tank top. But the beauty of jeans is that you can really pair them with anything you love and look effortlessly composed and ready for the school day.
Our favorite loose jeans are Loose Fit Mid Rise 90s AGOLDE ($ 198), but for an equally good and economical alternative, we like the Papa Jean de Lévis ($ 98). Saving on classic loose jeans is another great way to cut costs without sacrificing the quality you’re looking for.
Mini dress
Nashville generally remains hot and humid until the fall. The best way to beat the heat? A mini classic. Not only will you stay cool during the day, but you’ll be commended all day for the effort you’ve put in preparing yourself. Really, though, donning a basic short dress is the best way to save precious morning minutes because you skip the tedious process of trying out several different highs and lows. With a dress, you’re ready to face the day, no wardrobe crunch included.
Of course, there are hundreds of styles of mini dresses to consider, but the most comfortable option should be a t-shirt dress. How could you go wrong with a longer version of your favorite t-shirt? The t-shirt dress is also super versatile; dress it up with a cute sandal, or wear it with your favorite sneakers for a more casual look. You can also try pairing a solid color cotton t-shirt dress with your favorite button for another variation.
Aritzia has a great selection of amazingly comfortable t-shirt and tank dresses, such as The Malibu dress ($ 50) Where The Jane Tank Dress ($ 65). A breathable button-down dress from Zara, like the Short shirt dress ($ 45.90), is also an excellent choice.
Happy back-to-school shopping! We can’t wait to see you wearing these looks on campus.
