



Ms. Parker met Mr. Malkemus in the early 1980s; she was a young actress who worked in Los Angeles, and he and Mr. Blahnik were in town for a show. I didn’t have a lot of money, she said in an interview, but I bought a lot of shoes even though I wasn’t able to. I was delighted when a few months later they arrived and Manolo had signed them. In my opinion and Pats’ estimation, Patricia Field, the costume designer for Sex and the City Manolos was the shoe, and when we started doing the show, we came to George. George Dewey Malkemus III was born on February 23, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. His parents, George Jr. and Dorothy (Hesskew) Malkemus, were federal employees. The young Mr. Malkemus attended Baylor University in Waco as a medical student for a few years before moving to New York City in the late 1970s. He met Mr. Yurgaitis, then a model, while he worked as a salesperson at Paul Stuart, the men’s store. They got married in 2013. Besides Mr. Yurgaitis, Mr. Malkemus is survived by his father; one sister, Cynthia Malkemus Green; and two brothers, Perry and Mark. Mr Blahnik and Mr Malkemus ended their partnership in 2019. In a statement reported by Womens Wear Daily, Mr Malkemus said that Mr Blahniks’ niece, who ran the Blahnik business, had offered unacceptable terms. and that he and Mr. Yurgaitis had refused to renew their 37-year license. He quickly closed the townhouse on East 54th Street, which they later bought in the late 1990s to house the store. Last year, it reopened it as a Manhattan flagship for the Ms. Parkers brand. She and Mr. Malkemus were the designers, and the shoes though feminine, pretty, and often sparkly, don’t look like Blahnik-misses.

