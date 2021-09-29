Fashion
Dee’z Boutique combines boutique style with a plus size community
September 28 For North Augustan Deidria Dortch, owning a store was something she had always imagined she was doing.
She now owns Dee’z Boutique in Sweetwater Square at exit 5 at 1069 Edgefield Road, Suite 121.
Dortch wanted to expand her paparazzi jewelry store which she opened in her backyard in November to include models for men and women in a showcase.
“You know how they say, ‘You go fat or go home.’ I wanted to sell designs because I love fashion and designs. So what I brought and especially for plus size women, you know where we need to go: to the mall, ”she said.
“We couldn’t find clothes that fit us or anything, and if you do, we don’t have that special enough look, so I (wanted) to specialize in plus size women’s clothing. When you think of a boutique, you always see only women’s fashion, not men’s fashion. So I said I wanted to combine it where (an) older crowd, a younger crowd…. “
Her store offers plus size clothing as a way for locals to support small businesses.
“Over the years I see things that we have and things that we don’t have. So I said, I could bring that and bring back and give back to my people,” Dortch said. “A store full of fashion and design … where they don’t have to leave North Augusta to shop. They can come here and shop locally and that means it all.”
Dortch’s dream of becoming a store owner is now a reality for her.
“If you have a dream, don’t give up. You know you don’t want to be that person who sits in the rocking chair wishing you could have, should have. You know and go ahead and do it. . It’s scary, but go ahead on faith and let God do the work for you. Let God guide you, “Dortch said.” … But I wouldn’t trade it for the world, and I give to God. all the glory because he’s the head of my life. He helped me with that and so I’m grateful. “
In the future, she hopes to open more stores and expand out of the small town of North Augusta.
“I just started here with one store, but I want to have a lot of them and they’ll all say, ‘Oh, that’s that little country girl from North Augusta, SC,’ so my town, my town and my condition… being in the spotlight, ”Dortch said.
The wide selection of Dee’z Boutique consists of dresses, shirts, shoes, hats, glasses, perfumes and colognes for men and women. Dortch wants the store to feel like a comfortable one-stop-shop for its customers, with local attendance at the store with Bible studies every other Thursday.
“I prayed to God as a father that a vision would help me to implement it, and this is what I did because… you have faith and you have work and faith without work is dead “she said. “I did and that’s why I’m here today, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Samantha Winn covers the city of North Augusta, with a focus on government and community-based business. Follow her on Twitter: @samanthamwinn and on Facebook and Instagram: @swinnnews.
