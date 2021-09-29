Fashion and golf mix brilliantly at Buzzy New PXG Dallas store





In the largely frozen golf landscape, PXG wants to stand out. Founded only in 2014 by billionaire Bob Parsons, the brand has already carved out an impressive number of golfers (pro and aspiring) willing to pay for Parson Xtreme Golfs upscale clubs. A blend of high performance materials and sleek design, the PXG bespoke irons have become a status symbol among the country club crowd. But it was PXG’s other force that took center stage when the brand’s first Dallas store opened: fashion. On Thursday, September 23, guests gathered at sunset in Plano, TX for cocktails and a runway show hosted by Ken Downing, the longtime former fashion director of Neiman Marcus. The models paraded in a series of sleek black-and-white ensembles made from a material that wicks away moisture andeco-leather. (There was no high collar in sight.) Embracing the philosophy that when you dress well, you feel more confident, PXG Apparels President and Executive Creative Director Renee Parsons wants to continue to develop the brand’s presence in the fashion world. For the latest PXG collection, Renee called on Jose Velasco Vega, former creative director of luxury lingerie company Kiki de Montparnasse. The result is a slew of cool pieces that would work way beyond the golf course. The event drew a collection of notable names. DJ Lucy Wrubel worked his musical magic while Dallas was always ready Jan Simplify mingled between athletes and the whole of fashion. Football players Emmitt Smith and Terry Bradshaw met a legendary golfer Gary Player, while the Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker posed with Bob and Renee parsons. PXG Dallas is the brand’s first outpost in Texas (which caters exclusively to consumers) and marks the start of a major physical expansion. Dallas was the first city where we introduced our mobile fitterssays Leela Brennan, vice president of brand communications and engagement at PXG. The market has been a great friend of the brand for the past five years, so it was a perfect location for our biggest store. Much like the brand’s clothing, the PXG Dallas space is way more stylish than you might expect from a golf store. Inside this cozy spot you’ll find a putting green, simulation rooms featuring Trackman technology for custom club gear, and plenty of room to explore one of the game’s most prestigious sports brands. River Oaks District DISCOVER FASHION TIMELESS INDIVIDUALITY SPORT-CHIC ICONIC ELEGANT DUALITY ELEGANCE GRACE SOPHISTICATED NONCHALANCE MOVEMENT

