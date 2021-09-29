Marine Serre is now a farm-to-table designer

Serre started to love clothing when collecting vintage, and you can see this adoration for 1950s couture shapes and costumes in her early collections, although it feels less present in her last two shows. This collection, with exquisite coats and large linen bowling shirts and skirts for men, seemed to rekindle those ideas and take them forward into something real and glamorous at the same time.

Serre is the rare designer whose collections start from what is available to her rather than what she dreams of. She begins with the dead materials in her warehouse and goes into a simultaneous state of reverie and problem-solving. Here, the basic materials on hand included a popcorn cloth, the fancy little cloth that stretches over the body as well as the tea towels used by French chefs. Her recycled denim is back in dusty cherry tones.

A certified ecological viscose jumpsuit. Courtesy of Marine Serre. Cherry denim. Courtesy of Marine Serre. A jacket made from the humble dish towel. Courtesy of Marine Serre.

If tea towel tailors and recycled silks have the cool side that Serre has cultivated, the most powerful section is a set of extraordinarily beautiful white pieces made from embroidered linen tablecloths and tea towels; there are also necklaces and bracelets made from spoons and forks. It’s a lot of care, she said of the collection and the movie. Caring about others, caring about yourself, cooking. I also insist again, [as in] Core, how important the simple things are in life. I often make this connection between the fashion industry and the food industry.

Indeed, the parallel between fashion and food is a point that she considers to be a lot, it was not the first time that we were discussing it, and I was turning it in my head for days before talking about it to the creator, by the way. Over the past two decades, the food industry has experienced an existential awakening in which even the most passive consumer has realized the benefits of organic, the dangers of processed foods and the pleasures of cooking. It is an attractive model for the fashion industry.

We would like to think that it was a change of faith or consciousness that consumers became more health conscious, more aware of the impact of the food industry on the environment. But it seems to me that it was as much an aesthetic as an ethical revolution. Celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain have used their charisma to make us more aware of a global food palate, and cookbook authors like Samrin Nosrat and writers like Michael Pollan have helped us understand the pleasure of a new way while elucidating the political and environmental issues of the food industry. (Food, much more successful than fashion, also began to account for toxic workplaces in the kitchen.) These were ways that were Instagram friendly, our shelves, our eyes, and most of all our sense of the taste. It was ultimately, one might say, a beauty-powered revelation.

This is what makes Serres’ work so special, and what this collection embodies so well. First of all, if she remains strongly influenced by designers like Martin Margiela (who used to recycle it was an act of sustainable design) and Jean-Paul Gaultier, in her globalist vision, she invented her own concept of extremely original beauty. . (This collection, which is true to its aesthetic but filled with mature clothing, makes little use of its iconic moon print. It’s the right choice commercially, as viral lunar pieces have become so popular that they are now being overthrown by fast fashion. Serres brands exist unlike.) His clothes feel as much heavy metal and a little goth and very knotty, how adorable they are, with these well-dressed and elegantly tattooed humans in a jaw-dropping country house slipping through pasta to squid ink ortolan bunting style, linen towels draped over the head. The printed pieces in this collection that are not recycled, but instead are made from eco-certified viscose and jersey, according to a certificate provided by the Serres team, combine familiar images from older Serre collections into pajama-style suits. The man who wears Serreand men’s clothing is now basically an equal part of his offering looking otherworldly and distinguished.

With this collection, Serre has achieved a mix of trendy reality and sophistication opposed to trends. To create change, you may have to create beauty, for better or for worse.

In my opinion, it’s for the best, our world has been too, too ugly over the past decade. I don’t even mean spiritually; I mean it’s all too big, too obvious, too often created or born out of fear or negativity. When I asked her if she was feeling optimistic, she nodded hesitantly. I think maybe, yeah, I have something more positive, or a little more hopeful than four years ago when I started, she said. Somehow, this proposal for a new world is now being followed by more people than just three years ago. She’s not just talking about the success of her brand, I mean with the young generation changing the world.

I’ve always been what you see today, she said. It just wasn’t a good time.