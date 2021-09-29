Gonzales promises to lead ABQ in a bipartisan fashion

Copyright 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Manuel Gonzales prides himself on his political acumen, saying he has been intrigued by public service since he was a child following the impeachment of former President Richard Nixon.

He said he learned both from watching and from his own experience as the elected Bernalillo County sheriff that party lines are not impenetrable barriers.

A longtime Democrat, Gonzales has aroused the anger of some within his own party for the business he may be keeping including former President Donald Trump, but he sees political flexibility as an asset.

As he runs for mayor of Albuquerque, his hometown, he believes voters will see it as an asset as well.

“I’m looking to do something completely different from my observation of what happened in Albuquerque; (it’s) to bring people together, whether they’re Republicans, Democrats or Independents, ”Gonzales said in a recent interview with The Journal. “I will have the most diverse administration in the history of Albuquerque, and that’s why I think it will be the most successful administration in the history of the city.”

Gonzales won his 2014 and 2018 campaigns for sheriff as a Democrat, but said he rarely discusses his political affiliation.

He does not agree with the more progressive element of the party, but still identifies with what he calls its “traditional” blue collar values ​​and his drive to uplift those who need so much help. that aid does not create “dependency”, he said.

Gonzales, 58, remains a registered Democrat and said he had not considered changing his affiliation to a Republican.

“Never,” he said. “I never would.”

But his tenure as sheriff has prompted questions about his underlying ideology. That includes last year when he visited the White House as Trump and then Attorney General William Barr announced a federal crime initiative targeting certain cities, including Albuquerque. High-profile New Mexico Democrat, US Senator Martin Heinrich, has called on Gonzales to step down as sheriff for the state’s most populous county. Trump, meanwhile, then tweeted a thank-you message to Gonzales.

And for his mayoral campaign, Gonzales hired political strategist Jay McCleskey. Well known for serving as a political advisor to former New Mexico governor Susana Martinez, McCleskey has also worked with many other Republican officials, candidates, and organizations. Gonzales said he hired McCleskey for the campaign because he heard he was “very good” but would not play any role in the administration of the city if Gonzales won.

The sheriff believes he is more than capable of navigating the political landscape on his own.

“I think I have a political mind,” he said. “I think I’m a pretty good political strategist or I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you (as a mayoral candidate).”

Gonzales would come to the highest office in Albuquerque after decades in law enforcement.

He joined BCSO in 1989, but it was his father, who had worked for the city’s solid waste department and ran a salon in northeast Albuquerque, who encouraged him to think of other positions. than that of deputy. In the years leading up to his death in 1995, Gonzales’ father urged his son to consider running for sheriff and rejected the idea of ​​running for mayor. The latter stayed with young Gonzales, who said it made sense to him now.

“Basically I’ve prepared my whole life for this,” he said, citing his years as a sheriff but also his time in the Marine Corps and his experience with his father’s company.

If Gonzales defeats incumbent Tim Keller and radio show host Eddy Aragon on November 2, Gonzales has said he will run the city like he does for the sheriff’s office. He said he would rate his success based on falling crime and growing the economy.

And, according to him, the improvement of the economy depends in large part on the security of the city.

He presents himself as a “tough on crime” candidate and has said his uncompromising police brand is needed in Albuquerque. Although property crime has declined under Keller, the city is in the midst of a record year for homicides and has seen an increase in other violent crimes.

Gonzales is the highest elected law enforcement official for a county that encompasses Albuquerque, and his office has the authority to conduct and often manage operations within the city. But the sheriff has said he takes no responsibility for Albuquerque’s crime concerns. Its staff focus primarily on the unincorporated areas of the county, leaving the city streets to the Albuquerque Police Department, which has about three times the number of officers.

“The mayor and the chief of police are responsible for (fixing the crime in the city). They get very high salaries for doing this job, ”Gonzales said. “The mayor said this was going to be his No. 1 problem when he took office, and he failed miserably.”

The APD generally does not arrest those suspected of committing non-violent crimes after settling a federal lawsuit over poor conditions of detention. As mayor, Gonzales said he would change that, arguing that it wouldn’t violate the settlement agreement. He argues that it is essential to “restore” the power of ODA by arresting people for crimes such as trespassing and vandalism.

“You have to be able to do that in order to alleviate some of these other problems, like speeding,” he said.

Although the sheriff has touted himself as the answer to Albuquerque’s criminal quagmire, data from his own department indicates that violent and property crime has surged in 2020 in his territory.

Gonzales initially attributed it to the pandemic, telling the Journal earlier this month that COVID-19 lockdowns have prompted criminals to change the way they operate, citing several cases his office has seen of men as an example. “Coming from out of state to have sex. with the kids ”they had communicated with online.

His office provided the Journal with figures for 2020 that show an increase in rape, aggravated assault, robbery, arson and theft and a slight decrease in murders, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts, but with the caveat that the numbers were incomplete. The new report also shows a downward trend in crime in 2021.

Whatever the numbers, Gonzales said he judged his success largely on his personal comments, and he said the personal anecdotes he heard were positive.

“If you ask the public who I always take my information from, they’ve told me they’ve never felt safer in unincorporated areas,” he said.

As sheriff, Gonzales had long resisted calls to equip his deputies with body-worn cameras, saying his department had other needs and voters elected him knowing his stance on them. The New Mexico legislature finally forced its hand in 2020 by passing a law obliging them.

Now, not only does BCSO use cameras, the department has what the Sheriff is touting as some of the best smartphone gear available.

He said that as mayor he would prioritize technology in all city departments, such as planning, with the aim of improving efficiency.

“We need to bring the city of Albuquerque to a smarter city, technologically,” he said.

Gonzales also supports the accessibility of municipal services, such as community centers. Some aren’t open on weekends, while Gonzales claims they may be the most valuable to the general public. He advocates extended hours that would make them “usable for people when they are outside working hours compared to when the city considers it most convenient for them.”

Gonzales, however, is not supporting the city’s proposed investment in another type of facility: a new multi-purpose football stadium, where New Mexico United would play. Keller pitched the idea of ​​asking voters a $ 50 million stadium bond question, and city council in August passed a bill to ensure it goes to the Nov. 2 poll.

Gonzales opposes the project, saying the timing is not right, given the city’s challenges with crime and homelessness and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am for sport. I love sports in a selfish way. I think a lot of people would like that. But that’s not the way you prioritize (spending), ”he said.

Gonzales’ path to election day was fraught with pitfalls due to a high-profile battle over public funding for the campaign. He spent two months challenging the city clerk’s decision to deny him more than $ 600,000 in taxpayer campaign funds for breaking the rules.

The city’s Council of Ethics and Campaign Practices, meanwhile, fined Gonzales twice after discovering his campaign violated city code while pursuing public money, including submitting false documents.

Gonzales said he was unaware of the infringement and takes no responsibility because he can only control the behavior of others by how he reacts to it. He compared it to how he runs BCSO today and how he would manage a municipal workforce if elected.

“If they go out and commit a crime, that doesn’t mean I committed a crime,” he said. “But it’s my job to hold them accountable, and I’ve done that throughout my career.”

The sheriff eventually gave up on his pursuit of public funding and now operates with private donations, but said he doubts his campaign will take any damage due to ethics complaints and the fight against public funding.

“I have all the confidence in myself based on my previous election and my success, and my successful performance will prevail at the end of this race,” he said.

Read mayoral candidate Manuel Gonzales’ answers to questions in Journal A

4