Shopbop to absorb East Dane and launch Shopbop Men – WWD





Shopbop, specializing in designer womenswear, is poised to lure menswear retailer East Dane, the sister company it launched in 2013, into its core business, operating both categories women and men under the aegis of the company Amazon. The move, which will be announced on Tuesday, will create a new offering called Shopbop Men. According to Stephanie Roberson, Merchandise Manager at Shopbop, the reorganization allows for a better and more convenient experience for shoppers who browse both types of products. “We are excited to bring our thoughtful selection of emerging and established menswear brands to the Shopbop environment, making it easy for customers to shop between categories,” she said in a prepared press release, which should be released on Tuesday. The company positions Shopbop Men in the East Dane vein as “an elevated and edited style destination” that provides fashion and product advice from over 100 select brands, both new and heirloom. The launch is slated for Wednesday and will include more than 250 new items from brands including AMI, Lemaire, JW Anderson and Maison Margiela. A new men’s business landing page, smoothly launched on the Marketplace website on Monday, will also make its way to the app – a must for the self-proclaimed “mobile native” initiative. The goal is to help customers find what they are looking for faster. The plans therefore include improved filtering and navigation. The “heart” or product favorites and wish lists will extend to both Shopbop and Shopbop Men, and the latter will also be part of the company’s Yours Truly loyalty program. Although a new home, the former East Dane operation will retain its modus operandi, with a dedicated team of menswear experts who will drive the business through content, products and logistic. Naturally, as an Amazon business, at least some of that logistics is handled by Shopbop’s parent company, which acquired the business in 2006. That was three years before the giant’s infamous Zappos purchase. of electronic commerce in 2009, a decision that marked its ambitions in the fashion space. Since then, Amazon has steadily grown its fashion skills through acquisitions, technology development, and a growing array of third-party brands and merchants on its primary business site. Through it all, Shopbop has mostly operated as a separate entity, although it has made its home on Amazon as The Shop by Shopbop. According to reports, this hub could act as a pipeline bringing labels to market, thus increasing its list of brands. However, the subsidiary rejects this qualification. According to Shopbop, The Shop on Amazon has been offering products for women and men for years, and he insists that the curated list of brands – including APL, Rag & Bone and Dr. Martens – have chosen to be part of The Shop. Either way, if the menswear revamp leads to more brands on The Shop, Amazon can count them among the growing wave of labels it can offer, adding to its huge fashion business. According to a Wells Fargo report released in March, Amazon landed an 11-12% share of all clothing retail in the United States and 34-35% of all clothing sold on the internet last year.

