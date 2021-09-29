Fashion
Fashion show to help young people | New
HIGH POINT Two of the young women who were selected as models to walk the 50-foot red carpet on Friday night for the first High Point Fashions Night Out at the Sherrod say it’s a step towards the job of their dreams.
Natalie Lucas, 23, a graduate of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts and High Point University, signed with modeling agency Directions USA while also working as an AmeriCorps VISTA to help both the community Writing Center and after-school programs for a local. youth agency.
Lauren Skerlak, Senior HPU and Head of her Fashion Club, has been working at Monkees since November 2019.
Lucas is currently in the online catalogs of Belk department stores. In August, she modeled at Twin City Fashion Week in Winston-Salem, and earlier at Greensboro Fashion Week. She is also a freelance designer.
I’ve been trying to balance this and school for years, but I feel like I’m finally going somewhere, Lucas said. I believe this will definitely give me some publicity and things to add to my portfolio which is always welcome to be seen by different pros who might want to get me started on one of their product shoots.
Skerlaks’ experience includes promotional modeling with Marilyns Model & Talent Agency in Greensboro. She and Lucas were selected as models for a commercial promoting High Point Fashions Night Out and starring Allen & James, Monkees and Simon Jewelers.
I wanted to be a part of it to help promote the cause, Skerlak said. Also, being part of the store, I had the opportunity to help pick out some outfits and recruit some of the girls (as models). I’m a Kappa Delta at High Point University, and one of our local grantees is Family Service (from Piedmont, whose Friday event benefits), so I encouraged many of my sisterhood sisters to get involved and to be part of that.
Tickets are still available for the Friday night fashion show to benefit the new High Point for Child Wellness a Family Service at Center Piedmont which opened in 2020 at 208 Boulevard Street as the first psychiatric service center in this guy in Piedmont. Tickets cost $ 75 for the evening, which includes food, drinks and the fashion show. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a social hour, with the show starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
The fashion show is the first of what is expected to be an annual event in memory of famous furniture designer Michael Delgaudio, according to Stephanie James, designer and co-owner of Allen & James Interior Design.
Delgaudio had envisioned fashion shows descending the steps of Sherrods during a visit to the James store the day before he died of a heart attack on November 10, 2018. With that inspiration, James enlisted the help of owner Katy Erikson from the chic boutique Monkees of High Point clothing and Gary Simon jewelry from Simon Jewelers.
It’s a night out to do something fun, fresh and new, James said. Were fashion related with the furniture industry, not to mention celebrating someone who was instrumental in the growth of our furniture and textile industries, and seeing how he connected fashion to our furniture industry . I think it’s gradual, quite spicy, and trendy, which is good for High Point.
There will be a raffle during the event for a chance to win original artwork by Windy OConnor, jewelry from Simon Jewelers and a leather bag from Monkees. Raffle tickets can be purchased through Allen & James or Monkees retail spaces, websites or instagram links.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hpenews.com/news/fashion-show-to-help-youths/article_cfbefe31-fff0-537d-ab7c-513f3d16e4c8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]