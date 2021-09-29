Kareena Kapoor’s mini dress for an outing with Karisma Kapoor costs 14k, can you guess the price of her bag? | Fashion trends





Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor, was pictured in Mumbai on Tuesday enjoying a day out. For the occasion, Kareena was seen stepping out in an eye-catching minidress and immediately caught our attention. Her sky blue ensemble gave us the ultimate summer look for attending poolside parties, running errands or relaxing at the beach. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has solidified her place in the industry as a style icon. From ultra glamorous red carpet looks to casual ensembles, the star can easily change up her style aesthetic while still looking amazing. However, it’s her vast collection of effortless mini dresses that should be on your list of favorites. Its recent release proves the same. For her day out with her mom and sister, Kareena opted for a cropped, relaxed-fit shirt dress. The OOTD comes from the shelves of clothing brand Melissa Odabash. See the pictures here: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bombay. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bombay. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla) ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the 1 lakh anarkali better? Kareena’s mini shirt dress comes in a calming sky blue color scheme with a subtle collar and plunging V-neckline, with buttons running the length of the dress. The relaxed fit, bell sleeves and ruffled skirt provided the ultimate summer silhouette. The delicate scalloped sleeves and hem complimented the circular embroidered designs and gave a dreamy look. If you loved the sky blue dress, we’ve got some news for you. It’s a perfect choice when you want to relax in comfort on the beach or attend a late lunch with your best friends. Adding it to your collection will cost you 14,567 (145 pounds sterling). Kareena Kapoor’s sky blue shirt dress. (odabash.com) Kareena paired her ensemble with comfy pink and white striped Chanel slides and a Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag. The luxurious tote is worth 1,92916 ($ 2,600). It means Kareena’s whole look is expensive. 2,07,483. Kareena Kapoor’s Dior bag (dior.com) An original pearl necklace, stacked bracelets, rings, a watch and wide sunglasses completed the actor’s accessories. She tied her locks into a hairstyle and chose minimal makeup to complement her glamor. What do you think of her daytime look? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

