Daniel Craig compliments Kates dress at Bond premiere

The actor, who stepped down from the famous role, told Kate you looked lovely when she wore a sparkling gold Jenny Packham dress at the global launch of No Time To Die. A quartet of royals, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended the star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall which gave the film industry a boost thumb much needed. Camilla sparkled in a pale blue chiffon dress by Bruce Oldfield and the royal men looked stylish in their black ties. < style="display:block;padding-top:150.0306%"/> The Duchess of Cambridge chats with Daniel Craig (Chris Jackson / PA) / PA wire READ MORE Royal guests walked the oversized red carpet and posed for a photo together before the premiere began after climbing stairs flanked by members of the armed forces. Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villainous Safin, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the film’s writers, were part of the line-up that then met the royal family. British actress Lashana Lynch has been cast as first black female Agent 00, Nomi, and Lea Seydoux returns as Bond girl Madeleine Swann after her appearance on Specter in 2015. Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who looked stunning in a long dress, was among the guests who joined a number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces in thanking for their work during the Covid pandemic. < style="display:block;padding-top:67.5248%"/> The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Barbara Broccoli (right) and Michael G. Wilson (second right) (Jonathan Brady / PA) / PA wire The film, which will be Craigs’ last release as 007, was due out in April 2020, but it was postponed because the first wave of Covid-19 has erupted and pushed back several times as the pandemic took hold. With the movie industry in the doldrums, the highly anticipated film, which hits UK cinemas on Thursday, is expected to herald a major comeback by moviegoers. No Time To Die takes place after the capture of villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and the lover Swann escaped together in the late 2015s Specter. He finds Bond after he leaves active service, enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica, although it seems the couple are not guaranteed to be happy forever.

