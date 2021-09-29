Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker broke another biggest fashion rule, this time in the most absurd way
James Devaney / GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker
The season of socks with sandals is upon us, whether we like it or not. And although it is a classic fashion taboo, in his defense, that makes a lot of sense if you think about it. The air isn’t crisp enough for a sweater yet, but neither is it warm enough to sweat profusely. Wearing a pair of slides with socks might actually be the perfect move for this weird time in between.
Sarah Jessica Parker seems to agree that the look is having a moment right now. Naturally, she took the style up a notch and did something we’ve never seen, dared or even considered by pairing. warm purple fishnet stockings with a pair of open-toed slides.
Take a second to process. We know we did.
Parker is also not the first celebrity to approve of breaking this archaic rule of fashion. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford famous paired in Birkenstocks and sandals last year, and Chlo Sevigny made it an essential part of her new mom look.
If you are planning to try the controversial look, do like SJP and go all the way. After all, purple fishnet stockings are only $ 9 on Amazon right now. Or can easily tone it down and wear nude fishnet stockings; Carrie Bradshaw would probably splurge on a pair of Wolford x Amina Muaddi Swarovski fishnet tights which are $ 450 on Nordstrom.
Whatever you choose to do, remember this: Fashion is not so 2019.
Have the look:
Swedish Fishnet Stockings Elvira
Buy now: $ 35; nordstrom.com
Oroblu Knit Fishnet Tights
Buy now: $ 23; nordstrom.com
Pareberry Violet Fishnet Tights
Buy now: $ 9; amazon.com
Industrial Fishnet Tights Leg Avenue Spandex
Buy now: $ 9; amazon.com
Wolford x Amina Muaddi fishnet tights
Buy now: $ 145; nordstrom.com
Swarovski Wolford x Amina Muaddi fishnet tights
Buy now: $ 450; nordstrom.com
Jeffrey Campbell Mr Big Slide Sandal
Buy now: $ 63 (originally $ 125); nordstrom.com
Topshop Dream Braid Sandal
Buy now: $ 52; nordstrom.com
Steve Madden Lafayette sandal
Buy now: $ 100; nordstrom.com
Vince Vona Slide Sandals
Buy now: $ 177 (originally $ 295); nordstrom.com
Veronica Beard Elise Slide Sandal
Buy now: $ 165 (originally $ 275); nordstrom.com
Birkenstock large buckle zipper
Buy now: $ 150; nordstrom.com
