Fashion
Gabrielle Unions neon blazer dress and ankle-length heels make a pitch for a bright fall style
Gabrielle Union has arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a bright look for fall.
Featuring a yellow wrap blazer dress with a chunky belt, union paired the bold ensemble with a black handbag and a classic pair of ankle strap heels; the outfit provided a glamorous late-night appeal as Union discussed her new bio, You Got Anything Stronger?
More New Shoes
Heels and ankle strap sandals have become a staple in the Unions shoe collection. On her feet, she goes for a design with thin straps and nearly four-inch heels. Since the summer, the actress has added open heels from designers like Sarah Flint, stilettos from Amina Muaddi, chunky wedge heels from Versace and open toe sandals from Jimmy Choo.
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
After arriving, Union traded in her bright ensemble for something more daring. The Bring it on the actress donned a Dundass plaid blazer with a gold emblem on the front pocket and gold buttons; the jacket was layered over a short flapper-inspired dress with sequin fringes. The set was complete with a pair of open heels with buckle ankle strap from Sarah Flint; the topspin figure sells for over $ 400 on brands website.
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
In addition to his book, union just launched a new fall collection with New York & Company with which it has collaborated since 2017. The new collection includes pieces inspired by Little Haiti, bright dresses, bold patterns, faux leather tops and a mix of aesthetics colorful of South Florida.
Slip on these nude ankle strap heels inspired by Gabrielle Union.
Buy now: Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen leather sandals, $ 845.
Buy now: Aliciana Sandal Mix # 6, $ 50.
Buy now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $ 100.
Click on the gallery for more Gabrielle Unions street style over the years.
Launch gallery: Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years
