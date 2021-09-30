There are more important things to worry about than AOC’s attire – SXU Student Media





The annual Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City gala will always hit the headlines, with celebrities and influencers from across the United States coming together to celebrate fashion and raise funds for the museum. At this year's Met Gala, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing sweetheart and the face Ben Shapiro sees in his nightmares, made headlines this month after arriving at the event in a white dress with the words Tax The Rich scrawled in giant red lettering. The dress, designed by Brooklyn-based fashion designer Aurora James, rocked social media, and in a rare moment of bipartisanship, the left and right came together to laugh at the MP for her political fashion statement. loaded. Conservatives accused AOC of hypocrisy, while leftists saw the message as yet another muffled political gesture from a party that prefers demagoguery and photo ops rather than making real change. Regardless of what some news and opinion organizations have you believe, not all Met Gala attendees pay $ 35,000 for admission. According to the New York Times, the entrance fee is typically paid by designers and corporate sponsors, with most attendees being free as invitations from one of the two. In the case of AOCs, politicians from New York are usually invited to the event as guests of the museum. As for the dress in question, the congresswoman neither paid the price of $ 995 for the dress nor was able to keep it. Despite this, we can still admit that rallying with the rich while partying alongside them, without a mask nonetheless, when your managers are still required to wear them, is not a great optic. For her part, the MP defended the fashion statement as an attempt to break through the fourth wall of spectacle and excess. She went on to criticize her critics as being dismissive and unfavorable to women, especially working class women and women of color. Ah yes, if only we could be more empathetic to this poor working class MP who drives a Tesla and earns $ 174,000 a year. Look, will the AOC dress change minds and bring about a radical change? Probably not. Will this have the opposite effect and further curb the Americas' lack of progress on income inequality? Not likely either. Let's look at this incident for all it is, a distraction. A ridiculous and hilarious distraction. There are real criticisms to be made against the AOC and the Democratic Party in general, but there are greater things to fear than these continuing political stunts. Would it be great if they were deleted? Yes, the old white liberals kneeling in kente cloth aren't helping anyone, but that won't happen. If there is one lesson we can learn from the AOC, it is that there is real power in popular movements. His election in 2018 toppled one of the most powerful members of Congress. A ten-term holder that many Democratic activists saw as a potential successor to President Nancy Pelosi. So instead of continuing to pay attention to the ridiculous political stunts that politicians pull, let's focus on pushing our representatives at all levels of government to make some form of meaningful change, and if they refuse to hold their own. promises, vote them.

