How Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere Dress Honored Princess Diana





Kate Middleton made headlines on Tuesday for her stunning dress at the premiere of “No Time to Die,” and while the dress looks great on its own, she followed a common Duchess trend in paying homage to a deceased royal. Middleton, 39, has become known for occasionally channeling her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, on public outings by subtly recreating some of Diana’s looks from red carpets, official royal affairs, and more. Her outfit for the premiere of the latest James Bond film was no exception to the trend. For the star-studded event, Middleton donned a gold Jenny Packham dress with a floor-length cape and eye-catching details in the center of the dress. PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON WALK RED CARPET AT ‘NO TIME TO DIE’ PREMIERE IN LONDON She accessorized the set with earrings from London-based company O’Nitaa and wore her hair in an intricate bun. PRINCE WILLIAM RUBS ELBOWS WITH STARS, KATE MIDDLETON RETURNS TO ROYAL DUTIES AS PRINCE ANDREW’S COSTUME STEPS UP In 1985, Diana, who died when Middleton’s husband Prince William was just 15, attended the premiere of another popular Bond film: “A View to a Kill”. For her part, the late princess wore a silver dress with similar details and shapes. The two dresses looked alike in their deep neckline, cinched waist, padded shoulders and shimmering colors. Additionally, Diana had, at one point, worn a gold lam dress similar to Middleton’s, for example. Us weekly. KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM CELEBRATE HIS BROTHER JAMES MIDDLETON’S WEDDING TO ALIZEE THEVENET Middleton was joined at the premiere by William, 39, who wore a traditional black velvet tuxedo. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP William’s father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined the couple at the premiere. She wore a light blue dress with sheer sleeves and beaded embroidery. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The long-awaited event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London and the stars of the film also stepped out for the special evening.

