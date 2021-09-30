Fashion
Blackpinks Jisoo arrives in a warrior-inspired doll dress and platform heels at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show
Blackpink Member Jisoo is making waves in the fashion industry with its presence at the Dior Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop singer wore the label from head to toe. She put on an embroidered baby doll dress with a warrior-inspired motif with polka dots from the resort line 22 and a Dior micro bag with pearl details.
For the shoes, Jisoo opted for a pair of platform heels encompassing buckle ankle straps and a sheer mesh toe.
KCS Press / MEGA
Jisoo is an ambassador for Dior Beauty and also participated in a campaign for the Diors Bobby bag. Besides Dior, Jisoo also has a penchant for international labels like itMICHAA.
KCS Press / MEGA
As for her personal style, Jisoo keeps things interesting with trendy and unique pieces. She can be seen in graphic T-shirts, colorful cardigans, maxi dresses, oversized shirts and mini skirts. She ranges from lace-up boots to sneakers and stiletto heels, showing versatility in her shoe choices.
The other Blackpink members also have partnerships with top designers. Rose Park is the face of Saint Laurent and also attended Paris Fashion Week while Jennie recently starred in a Chanel campaign for the brand’s new Coco Neige collection.
See the styles on the Diors runway spring 2022 women's collection at Paris Fashion Week.
|
