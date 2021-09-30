Students create and enforce the dress code, always

DEDRIA HUMPHRIES BARKER

Thanks to City Pulse’s recent report on school dress codes, I remembered one of my students. She was maybe 23 in a sea of ​​18 and 19 year olds who usually signed up for the day classes I taught.

At the start of the semester, she asked to speak to me. We were standing in the hallway outside our classroom door. She said that she did not feel welcome in the class by the students. She was not included in the informal parts of the class – the what-you-do-you-do weekend chatter. She had a cold shoulder, before it was a fashion style.

I had noticed that too. After listening to his complaint, I explained that my job was to make sure that classwork was done by my students.

“But,” I said, “what do you think is going on?”

“I think they’re jealous of the way I dress.”

It was a Barbie doll, whereas Barbie longed to go for a walk with Ken. His clothes were from the 50s, without the vintage side. Tight, mini-skirt and blouse with a deep V-neckline. She was wearing high heels. Everything went with a heavily made up face.

The students were walking around the hall. I invited her to “check them out”.

Most wore jeans and T-shirts and white athletic shoes.

I didn’t even have to look at it to take stock. It was a fashion show of student clothes. Anything she wasn’t wearing.

Over time, she switched to student clothes, finished my class with a pass, and if not with friends, at least with people who spoke to her.

To hide their vulnerability, students create and enforce a dress code. It is neither formal nor written.

The school dress code is paraded in the halls all day, every school day. Anyone can see it. Clothing is the antidote to the powerlessness of students. Compelled by law to attend school and dependent on parents for accommodation and transportation, students are in control of what they eat and wear.

Michigan Department of Education streamlines dress code to “prevent health and safety risks.” That means no stiletto heels, no bare belly during welding, but otherwise … ?? Students in today’s athletic-centric world wear clothes that show off their bodies. For young women, this may mean sounding like what others call bums, prostitutes, prostitutes, whores / hoes, among other judgments.

My student’s problem reminded me of an analysis lesson I had given. I would ask all the students in my class who were wearing jeans to stand up. In a class of 22 students, 19 would be standing.

It was obvious that these students had agreed by their action that the dress code for the class was jeans. It was their uniform. Students who want to be classified as students and accepted by their peers as such, dress as much as possible.

Arguments over dress remind me of when people – one after another – told me my panties were hanging. Young adults get more help dressing than runway models.

And then there is religion. Do you remember the Catholic schoolgirl uniform? The plaid skirt pleated below the knee and the white long-sleeved blouse gave way after school. Rolled up sashes shortened the skirt and folded sleeves to create a support for a pack of cigarettes. Any girl who didn’t want to see her skirt above her knee or her elbows did so anyway. To be one of them.

In-crowd status lays the foundation for all groups. It provides psychological and emotional security, and physical security in the presence of force.

The burka, an item of clothing covering the entire body, including the face, was mentioned in the City Pulse report by Theresa Winge, professor of clothing and textile design at Michigan State University. It refers to some Islamic traditions that require believing women to wear the burqa.

According to a documented Wikipedia entry on the burqa, an archaic idea of ​​covering a woman’s body concerned a woman’s knowledge of a slave. The lady was protected from rape, but the enslaved woman was not. Have we not gone further in history? Are we in the 21st century in numbers alone?

Why any school board would install a restrictive dress code for students is beyond me.

Of course, parents of K-12 students have a say in how institutions treat their children. Lawyers accessorize this. But as children grow older, too much parental interference on clothing increases the problems. Students are reduced to changing their outfits to suit their rebellious tastes, hiding clothes, borrowing from a friend with more lenient ancestors, or when they have no money, stealing the clothes that the rents will not buy.

The best bet for schools is to have academics take on more of the workload.

My niece came from Detroit to attend MSU. Crystal was the hair version of my strapless student: her hair was dyed, fried, and laid to the side. It’s a black phrase for sleek, neatly styled hair. And her fingernails have been filed to a point so far with jewelry stuck on them. These things were selected for their flash.

But four years later, when Crystal graduated from the prestigious MSU College of Education, her hair was in rows of corn; her nails cut short and shiny. Her previous look didn’t work. As she enrolled until graduation, it became more evident. It took too long to maintain and succeed in school. His class homework required more attention.

Black women, like me, know that taking away looks doesn’t decrease violence. Our features – skin, hair, high slippers – provoke curiosity, objection and lust.

Young men display vulnerability in behavior that impresses their peer group. Like a politician unfit for a position, the lust of an insecure person may not stop at the border of another person’s person. But when it’s your neighbor’s real ass, the lesson to be learned is to have hemmed behavior. Dress codes designed by school boards to intentionally and unintentionally restrict young women’s choice of clothing for their protection fail to educate young men about respect and self-control.

(Dedria Humphries Barker, resident of Lansing, President of the Andrew and Mary Jane Humphries Foundation. She writes “Mother of Orphans: The True and Curious Story of Irish Alice, A Colored Man’s Widow.”

