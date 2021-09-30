America Ferrera wears her 2007 Emmys dress for a friend’s 40th birthday – check out the pics!





America Ferrera revisits the Emmys dress Albert L. Ortega / WireImage; America Ferrera / Instagram America Ferrera understood the mission! Ferrera, 37, found the cobalt Monique Lhuillier dress she wore to win her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2007 and presented it for a friend’s 40th birthday with a very fun theme. “When the dress code of your friends in the 40th arrondissement is” The most chic thing already in your closet “” Ferrera wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side photo of her wearing the strapless blue dress on the Emmys red carpet and at home. She continued, “I took this baby out after 14 years. I left the material at home but had a blast and felt fabulous in my 2007 Emmy dress from @moniquelhuillier #rewear. “ Aside from her hair, which she wore in waves for the birthday party rather than the romantic hairstyle she had at the Emmys, Ferrera looked almost identical in the dress as she posed with her Emmy Award at the hand. RELATED: America Ferrera celebrates 20 years of her “first day as a working actress”: “We did it, little girl” “And more beautiful than ever 14 years later,” commented one fan. Someone else wrote: “Congratulations on still being able to wear this after 14 years.” America Ferrera revisits the Emmys dress Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Another fan said: “This is still one of my favorite Emmy dresses!” When Ferrera took the stage to accept her historic Emmy for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series (she was the first Latina to win in the category) for her role in Ugly Betty, she admits to feeling torn apart by the victory. “When I won the Emmy, I can’t bring myself to watch this because the only thing I remember being on that stage, accepting this Emmy, was the feeling that no one in the room didn’t think I deserved it, “she said during an appearance on the Chair expert Podcast in May 2020. “And that’s a shame.” Against Tina Fey (30 Rock), Felicity Huffman (Desperate housewives), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New Adventures of Old Christine) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Ferrera didn’t feel Emmy worthy. “[I was thinking] “She doesn’t really deserve this. What is she really doing in this role? This role isn’t interesting enough, it’s not dark enough, it’s not edgy enough. You know, all the bulls, “she said said on the podcast. Ferrera continued, “There were people in my life who kept these stories alive and made me feel like I didn’t deserve this moment. didn’t really enjoy those moments. “

