Best flannel shirts for men for 2021

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is dropping and the leaves are changing color. It can only mean one thing: flannel season is back. For fall and even winter, flannel shirts are rarely a bad choice. They are warm, comfortable and will fit almost any garment perfect for a casual outfit.

When you buy flannel shirts, the quality of the fabric and the fit make a huge difference. pilling and poor fit are hallmarks of a cheap shirt. Instead of settling for shoddy flannels, invest in premium options that are comfortable and built to last. To get you started, we’ve rounded up 11 flannels from top brands, including Faherty, Pendleton, Filson, and Carhartt that will keep you in shape this fall and beyond.

The best flannel shirts for men of 2021

1. Reversible Faherty shirt

Two flannels for the price of one, this reversible shirt for Faherty is a must-have for minimalists. The 100 percent organic is soft against the skin, while the tapered waist and sleeves give a clean look. And if you’re bored with the pattern, just flip the shirt inside out for a completely different color.

[$148; fahertybrand.com]

You understand

2. Duluth Trading Co. Relaxed Fit Flapjack Jac Fleece Lined Shirt

Duluth Trading Co. is renowned for making hard-wearing clothing, and the company’s fleece-lined Flapjack lives up to that reputation. It’s thicker than most other flannel shirts: it combines a thick 100% cotton outer layer with a polyester fleece inner layer for extra warmth, and with its hand warmer pockets and movable underarm gussets, it is perfect for staying comfortable while working outside in cooler weather.

[$90; duluthtrading.com]

You understand

3. Lodge Pendleton Check Shirt

If you want premium materials, Pendleton should be at the top of your list since 1863, the company has specialized in producing premium woolen clothing and blankets. Made with Umatilla wool sourced from Oregon ranchers and woven at factories in the United States, the Plaid Lodge Shirt is an American classic.

[$149; pendleton-usa.com]

You understand

4. Carhartt Heavyweight Relaxed Fit Jac sherpa Lined Flannel Shirt

If you want a reliable flannel that will never go out of style, the Carhartt Heavyweight Jac Shirt is a great choice. With its warm sherpa lining, quick and easy closures, and durable triple-stitched main seams, it will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

[$80$90; carhartt.com]

You understand

5. Kuiu Base Camp HW Flannel Shirt

It’s always a bummer to take crumpled flannel shirts out of your suitcase, and that’s what makes the Kuiu Base Camp HW Flannel such an attractive choice. Made from thick double brushed polyester, it is wrinkle and shrink resistant, so you can look stylish even when you are on the road.

[$79; kuiu.com]

You understand

6. Alaska Filson Guide Shirt

Tried and tested, the Filsons Alaskan Guide shirt is designed for the working man. Its tightly woven brushed cotton fabric effectively blocks the wind while providing exceptional softness and warmth. Plus, the pleated back shoulders allow for more freedom of movement, ideal for fall fishing trips (or an afternoon raking leaves).

[$135; filson.com]

You understand

7. United by Blue SoftHemp Chambray Button Down

Significantly more durable and durable than regular cotton, clothing manufacturers are realizing the benefits of hemp, and it is ideal for flannel shirts. United by Blue’s SoftHemp Shirt is super soft on the skin thanks to its blend of 55 percent hemp and 45 percent organic cotton, while the unique corozo nut buttons add a stylish, eco-friendly touch.

[$88; unitedbyblue.com]

You understand

8. Linksoul Campfire Flannel Overshirt

When the temperature drops, a fleece lining (thicker and warmer than traditional fleece) is just what you want. Linksoul has upped the heat with the Campfire Flannel, which features a cotton shell, comfortable fleece lining, and six different color and pattern options.

[$149; linksoul.com]

You understand

9. Fjllrven Canada Shirt

The Swedes are experts at dressing in cold weather, so it’s no surprise that Fjllrven produced top-notch flannel. The Canada shirt uses a blend of warm wool and durable synthetic fibers, including the company’s exclusive property Material G-1000to protect against wind, cold and even rain (most other flannel shirts would be soaked).

[$150; fjallraven.com]

You understand

10. Taylor Stitch The Yosemite Shirt

Softness and style converge with the Yosemite shirt from Taylor Stitch. Made from 100% organic cotton flannel chamois, this flannel is super soft while maintaining its sturdiness. The absence of pleats results in cleaner lines, while the unique California collar and dark horn buttons add style points.

[$125; taylorstitch.com]

You understand

11. Outerknown cover shirt

The blanket shirt is exactly what you want to achieve on a quick morning. Made from heavyweight organic cotton twill, it’s warm and comfortable, and its relaxed fit makes it easy to layer with other items. And with over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find the right style to match your vibe.

[$148; outerknown.com]

You understand



For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!

