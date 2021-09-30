bride-to-be receives a free wedding dress





RIVERVIEW Over the summer, ABC Action News first told you about an event venue in Riverview that wanted to thank our heroes in the healthcare industry by donating 30 wedding dresses to brides-to-be. This week, these first responders had the opportunity to choose their dresses. I just feel like it’s mine, like it’s supposed to be my dress, said nurse Lizette Maradiaga. Getting a wedding dress gift is something that doesn’t happen every day. It had been a long time since Maradiaga had felt like a princess. She was a frontline nurse at the Brandon Regional Hospital throughout the pandemic. People needed me, if I’m not there, who will take care of them, who will give them the treatment, the care they need, said Maradiaga. Lizette not only cared for patients at work, but also at home, as her mother was battling cancer. It is very difficult because you are not only protecting yourself, you are protecting your whole house, said Maradiaga. My daughter, she came crying, and I didn’t even ask why, and then finally she said, we lost one, we lost two moms, said mom Leticia Gonzalez. With so much going on, the mother-of-two said the last thing on her mind was planning a wedding. So it came as a shock when she found out that her own colleagues had nominated her to receive a free wedding dress donated by The Regent. It was a weight on my shoulder, said Maradiaga. For them to think of naming me, I was so honored, they are the best, they really are family and they know it. Lizette said the best part of the whole experience was choosing her wedding dress with her mom. So having him here by my side was amazing, and of course with everything we’re going through, in May I lost my grandma, someone I thought would have been in the room with me choosing this dress, said Maradiaga. Fortunately, her mother is now in remission. Gonzalez said it’s time for the rest of Tampa Bay to learn what her family has always known about her daughter. They work so hard, you see all the nurses, it made me feel like people really appreciate all the sacrifices people make, Gonzalez said. The regent still accepts nominations and donations of clothing. For more information, visit www.theregentfl.com.

