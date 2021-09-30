Fashion
The Lynnfield boutique offers an elegant sanctuary for shoppers
Jaime Sloan, owner of Sanctum Style at MarketStreet Lynnfield, stands in the middle of his store, arms outstretched, displaying all the clothes for sale. (Jakob Menendez)
LYNNFIELD MarketStreet Lynnfield kicks off the holiday shopping season with eight new retailers slated to open this fall.
Sanctum Style, an upscale men’s and women’s fashion boutique, is the latest retailer to join MarketStreet Lynnfield’s unique mix of local and national brand stores this season.
So far, everything is fine, said the store owner.
“Business has been good so I can’t complain,” said Jaime Sloan, a native of Marbehead. “People are still new to us, but I have a great group of clients from a previous business and they are so loyal, so they find me. This place has turned out to be a great location for my business. Being able to open here at MarketStreet Lynnfield was a huge win for us.
Sloan is no stranger to the world of luxury fashion and fine jewelry. She worked for over a decade in New York for several major retailers, including Barneys New York, John Hardy and David Yurman at Saks 5th Avenue, as well as Tiffany & Company on 5th Avenue. A self-proclaimed anti-fashion fashionista, she said she developed her pragmatic style philosophy from her experience as an opera singer in New York City as well as her experience working in high fashion.
“I kind of fell into luxury retail when I was running around town and had clients who needed help with their wardrobes like me,” she said. “It was about being able to always be ready by transporting as little as possible. “
Sloan describes Sanctum Style as an upscale boutique offering a multi-designer assortment and the latest fashion trends. Sloan said his assortment is inspired by his love of fashion and contemporary urban style. Notable brands include Frame and Paige Denim in styles for men and women; Vince, Faherty, Rails and ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo for the men; and Good American, Misa Los Angeles, Ramy Brook and Jonathan Simkhai for women.
Sloan said that a shrine is defined as a sacred and holy place where one is safe from any intrusion, and that is exactly what his style of shrine offers its customers.
“Created as a special place to discover not only what is new and current, Sanctum Style seeks to enhance and transform her personal style,” said Sloan, who describes her style as “cosmopolitan” with an emphasis on ” upscale casual “.
The majority of Sanctum Style customers are between 30 and 55 years old.
“We have a lot of people in banking, real estate, people who are generally more professional, not conservative, but we also have a lot of moms who want functional wardrobes,” Sloan said.
The store offers a personalized shopping service with knowledgeable stylists on hand to work one-on-one with customers. Personalized shopping appointments are also available to book online at www.sanctumstyle.com or on social networks @sanctumstyle.
The store, which opened on Labor Day, is anticipating the holidays.
“September is generally an interesting month, so right now we’re looking to add more holiday gift items, but the hardest part is replenishing the supply,” Sloan said. “Our men’s line is new so we’re trying to promote that and get more men into the store as we head into the holidays.”
Also open this fall at MarketStreet are specialty retailers of quality clothing, accessories, outerwear and fragrances, Abercrombie & Fitch; Hollister, the premier retail brand for the global teenage consumer; the experiential and digital Levis NextGen shop; regional restaurant run by a chef, Burtons Grill & Bar; laser hair removal experts, Semper Laser; and leader in the manufacture of women’s underwear, Area.
Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister plan to open in October, while Levi’s NextGen, Burton’s, Semper Laser and Aerie plan to open in November.
Additionally, Massachusetts-based leisure brand Booty by Brabants, which has established itself at MarketStreet Lynnfield as a hugely popular pop-up for the past two years, will return to MarketStreet Lynnfield in October with its very first permanent location on next month. More information at www.marketstreetlynnfield.com
Managing Director Charlotte Woods said the new store openings contribute to MarketStreet Lynnfields’ mission to create places people love, with something for everyone to discover. Each brand represents an avant-garde approach to retail that will continue to make MarketStreet Lynnfield a destination that the North Shore loves in terms of retail, fashion, beauty, wellness and restaurants, a- she declared.
“We’re more than excited to roll out such an exciting lineup of new must-see destinations this fall, as well as one of our most anticipated locations for restaurant openings, Burtons Grill and Bar,” said Woods. “MarketStreet Lynnfield is fortunate to host some of the brightest and best in the business, from thriving local brands to iconic national retailers. We can’t wait for our customers to discover these new openings this season. “
