She Thrifty Apparel, a local business owned by women and blacks, seeks to divert fashion waste by reusing and recycling it.

Founded in May 2020, the second-hand clothing business was started by 26-year-old Connecticut native Alexandria Monet. She moved to North Carolina to study at the Art Institute in Raleigh Durham, where she earned a degree in Fashion Marketing and Management.

Monet founded the company after learning more about circular fashion and the fashion industry’s detrimental impact on the environment. According to Green Strategy, a fashion consultancy firm, circular fashion consists of clothing made with respect for the environment, with recyclability and good ethics in mind.

About 85% of all textiles go to landfills each year, and that amount is increasing every year as clothing production rates increase, as noted in a 2018 report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. (UNECE).

The fashion industry promotes the culture of waste because its very nature is based on the next best thing, even though styles and designs come back every year, Monet said.

Casey Longyear, co-owner of Rumors Chapel Hill, a local second-hand clothing store, said savings could have a strong and beneficial impact on the planet.

There is so much in this world that it’s not just clothes, Longyear said. There is so much that needs to be reused and reused. There is so much that we don’t need to buy new, and saving is the easiest way for people to get them.

Longyear met Monet at a vintage pop-up event in Durham and recruited her to sell her clothes at Rumors.

We have found that finding reliable vintage suppliers is a good way to support local businesses within our local business, Longyear said.

Monet attributed her gender and nationality to the way she conducts her business.

Being a Moorish American in business means breaking free from a story that has been stolen and burned without our permission, Monet said. My nationality impacts my business by being constantly in a state of learning and this goes from business to justice.

The two Longyear and Monet have expressed their enthusiasm for the evolving stigma surrounding savings. “Savings are increasingly popular among the younger generations,” Monet said.

It’s so interesting having an older or more unique piece that you saved up, said Alexandra Peeler, a sophomore at UNC who frequently saves money. The coolest pieces in my wardrobe are spared, and honestly, it’s super fun because she looks so unique to me. People can’t just run to get it at their local store.

Peeler said she saves for many reasons, ranging from sustainability to affordability.

Saving is a much more sustainable practice than buying new clothes, so people can feel a lot better about their choices, Peeler said. Also, as a student saving is a much cheaper practice, so you can find a bunch of basic pieces for your wardrobe on a budget.

As more and more young people start saving, there is also more clothing being produced and sold than ever before. The fashion industry’s textile production generates more greenhouse gas emissions than all international flights and shipping combined, according to the EEC report.

The second-hand market is expected to double over the next five years, which for me means hope for the environment, said Monet. Second-hand goods and thrift stores change the trajectory of pollution and waste.

Monet said that savings can really have a positive impact on the environment.

Saving is part of building a circular economy and is a key part of circular fashion, and that’s why it’s important, Monet said. Thrift stores extend the life cycle of clothing and, honestly, can extend ours as well.

jennurupp_

@DTHCityState | [email protected]