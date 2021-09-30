Western style at the forefront of men’s fashion in 2021

Amiri and American Hat Company:

Amiri

Macrae Marran



Amiri: Leather jacket, knit shirt, jeans and belt.

American Hat Company: $ 759.95

Since American cowboys left for the new frontier, western men’s fashion has been altered and reshaped to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. Specifically, throughout American history, there are many forces that have created the desire for cultural heritage as well as altered style. After a kind of global blockade, American men aim to return to the great outdoors with a new reverence. Make no mistake, the rise of Western usury is stronger than ever.

After reviewing the current style trends in menswear today, it has become clear to me that Western style has come to the fore and will remain a strong style indicator for the Spring / Summer 2022 and up collections. of the.

In the United States, especially for young progressive Millennials and Generation Z, this rugged, homegrown style has had a big impact on modern-day luxury menswear. From celebrities such as Lil Nas X to world famous luxury menswear brands such as Ralph laurenOne thing is for sure; a plentiful number of menswear experts and icons have embraced the spirit of the great American West.

This fall / winter season, the trend is western style. What’s even more revolutionary is that urban cowboys embody an instinctive flair to channel the needs to flex this style with precision and determination. Specifically, the cowboy style has spearheaded many trends including cowboy hats, boots, and belts, while capturing a unique sense of the American spirit.

Louis Vuitton:

Louis Vuitton Staples Edition DNA shirt. Price: $ 660

Macrae Marran For Louis Vuitton



LOUIS VUITTON MEN Louis Vuitton Staples Edition DNA shirt. Price: $ 660. Staples Edition DNA Denim Jacket Approximate Price: $ 2,060

This peculiarity of the Western style created a renaissance of creativity centered around American culture. It was Mexico and the United States that shaped and demonstrated a strong sense of masculinity in the great open spaces. Plain and simple, America has it. Born and raised in the United States.

Western fashion dates back to the 1850s when trekking west to participate in the California Gold Rush. The period was primarily influenced by cowboys, ranchers, and outlaws who chose not to wear formal wear for more durable and breathable work clothes. However, it wasn’t until the 1950s that Western styles became a trend, mainly due to the influx of American western movies from Hollywood. In Elvis Presley’s time there was the fashion with layers of denim worn on top of each other, bolo ties and fringed suede or leather jackets ruled the most.

Since then, more singular elements of the look have made a comeback in fashion and lifestyle magazines as well as in style influencers. The ’90s were obsessed with cowboy boots, the 2010s brought denim back to denim, and now, for Fall / Winter 2021, the reappearance of cowboy looks, leathers and many denims abound.

Amiri:

Amiri

Macrae Marran



This season, designers are presenting a wide variety of vertically integrated product offerings and new, more on-trend styles that attract a more creative and younger clientele. In fact, some brands are implementing conservation techniques that respect the craftsmanship of years gone by. Today the brand codes mix heritage references and modern sensibility that is both respectful and fair, but unmistakably American. What I find exciting is how the new shapes and details such as material embellishments cement the appearance of refined masculinity. With the advancement of new technologies, technical performance has specialized to focus on the fast-paced lifestyles of today’s men. A pioneer of a new Western formality, aesthetics today play on the foundations of adjustment, balance and proportions adapted to the 21st century.

Ralph Lauren:

Ralph Lauren polo shirt

Ralph Lauren:



Ralph Lauren:

The 2021 version of western clothing in luxury menswear doesn’t necessarily try to dress like a cowboy, but it’s about taking some of their basics and incorporating them into your wardrobe for a little style. This can be directly related to the increase in the trend of cowboy boots for men’s clothing. This can be directly correlated with the rise of looser fit jeans, such as the boot cut style, which are coming back to the fore and being a perfect match.

Amiri:

American Hat Company 100X Black, in the shape of a cowboy’s crown and JB rim

Macrae Marran



American Hat Company: 100X Silver Belly, in the shape of a herdsman’s crown and JB rim. $ 649.95

Accompanied by cowboy boots, the revival of leather pants in many brands of luxury men’s clothing. Once considered strictly a punk rock and roll piece, the leather pants have been included in many luxury menswear collections such as Amiri and Louis Vuitton. Last, but not least, is the incorporation of cowboy hats into everyday men’s clothing. A timeless staple in menswear, a cowboy hat can now be paired with so many varieties of casual or edgy everyday looks. Brands such as Stetson and American Hat Company produce some of the best in the business with a wide variety of styles.

In my opinion, Western clothing has revitalized the 21st century cowboy perspective by combining traditional techniques with the desire to create a sense of American nobility that conveys a sense of excellence. America’s contributions to menswear continue to influence a generation of men who become more confident with heritage and an open vision for the future.

Fashion is always on the move and trends and styles are constantly coming full circle in their own way. In 2021, Western clothing is at the forefront not only for the South American man, but also for men’s clothing across the country. The biggest luxury menswear brands have adopted it and incorporated it into their various FW and SS collections and I firmly believe this trend is here to stay!