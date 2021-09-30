First look at the Genesis GV60: a fabulous and avant-garde electric vehicle

Daniel Golson / Roadshow



While its E-GMP platform partners with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 received mostly universal praise for their unique style, when it was first revealed over the summer, the Genesis GV60 encountered much more conflicting opinions – certainly not helped by the lime green on blue color scheme. I like a funky design, though, and after spending an hour with an American spec GV60 in a studio earlier this month, this is my favorite of the South Korean trio.

Like the Ioniq 5, the styling of the GV60 belies its true size. While it may look like a compact hatchback, in reality the GV60 is only 8 inches shorter and 2 inches shorter than the GV70 crossover. The GV60’s wheelbase is longer, however, with wheels pushed to the corners and super short overhangs. The slender greenhouse and overall profile really works, especially with the fixed rear spoiler. This particular GV60 rides on 21-inch wheels with a very intricate design, and anything less than 20 years old is unlikely to be offered in the United States.

The GV60 has the same slim dual headlight setup as all of the other new Genesis, but the internals feature individual square pixel LED units for a unique effect (this also makes the headlights easier and cheaper to replace). Genesis says it was important for the GV60 to have a large grille to emphasize its positioning as the brand’s smallest and sportiest model, and much of the grille is actually functional for cooling. battery. I really like the little triangle at the top of the grille that houses the front camera, and the general shape of the grille and the fangs that surround it give the GV60 a more athletic look compared to the more traditional crest grills of the GV70s and GV80. The GV60 is the first Genesis to have a clamshell hood, and it’s also the first production application of Genesis’ redesigned wing badge that debuted on the Concept X.

One of the more controversial parts of the GV60’s design is the Volt DLO, the lightning bolt-shaped chrome trim piece that adorns the C-pillar and continues to wrap around the top of the windows and windshield. I think it really works in person, especially given the simplicity of the sides of the GV60. Every GV60 gets this gray coating, which helps reduce visual mass, but I’d love to see it available in a glossy black finish. The rear is also fairly clean, with a smooth hatch, intricate diffuser details, dual-LED taillights, and a soft third brake light that runs the length of the spoiler. Hidden in the B-pillar is the facial recognition sensor, which can be used to unlock and start the car.

Inside, things get really fun. The GV60 that I was able to see has a blue interior with lime green stitching, and Genesis says this is just one of the many interesting interior designs and exterior paint colors that make the GV60 its most customizable offering in the world. this day. The seats have a mix of blue leather and Alcantara upholstery with cool perforation patterns, and like other products from the Hyundai Motor Group, almost all surfaces are color matched to the color of the leather. Virtually every surface and touch point looks well constructed and worthy of a luxury car, and it’s distinct enough from the interior of the Ioniq 5 to be worth a premium.

The instrument panel is dominated by two large screens connected above a convex piece of aluminum trim that houses the air vents. An air conditioning control panel has a mix of real buttons and capacitive touch controls and is a few buttons to the left of the steering wheel, but otherwise the dashboard is clean. This steering wheel, by the way, is awesome. It has two spokes and a pair of round buttons, one for driving modes and one for the boost function. Infotainment is a further evolution of the system found in other Genesis models like the GV80, controlled by a similar rotary dial on the floating center console. It has 3D renderings of the exterior and interior that are used as settings menus, as well as smooth animations for the range and load displays. It was still technically a prototype so I didn’t play around with it too much, but it should be even better than the excellent system of the GV80.

But the orb behind the infotainment button on the center console is the coolest thing about the GV60. Genesis calls it the Crystal Sphere, and it has amazing etched patterns that light up and match the set ambient lighting color. The appearance of the sphere changes as you shift your viewing angle, and it’s pretty trippy. When the car is on, the sphere rotates approximately 180 degrees to reveal the metal gear selector, which is a rotary knob with a center button for parking similar to what is found on the GV70. In addition to being cool as hell, Genesis considers the Crystal Sphere to be a safety feature. With electric vehicles it can be difficult to tell when the car is actually on, so if the sphere is visible you know the car is off. Additionally, the sphere will not spin if the GV60 is charging so you don’t accidentally drive while it’s plugged in.

There are a ton of other neat touches. The door panels are perhaps my favorite design piece, with decorative stitching, suede trims with a striped pattern and more of those aluminum trims. The pull handle is a nice metal cylinder with a round control for mirror settings that has a knurled outline – on the driver’s side, at least. The front passenger door handle has a similarly shaped piece that resembles a speaker grille, but the whole thing twists to reveal a modifiable scent diffuser. Rear passengers receive cup holders mounted in the doors.

A completely flat floor adds to the lightweight feel of the GV60, and there’s a ton of legroom and more headroom than I expected. Underneath the center console is a completely open space that allows items to pass between rows of seats, with a netting in place to prevent items from flying around the cabin. The rear seats fold almost flat and can recline as well, and the front passenger seat can recline to an almost horizontal position. There’s a fair amount of cargo space under the tailgate despite the sloping roof, but the trunk is pretty tiny, at least on all-wheel-drive models. Even the glove box is cool: it slides out like a desk drawer, with a flat bottom and a ton of space inside.

Genesis today confirmed a bunch of specs for the GV60, but take them with a grain of salt as they are for the Korean market model. The initial rear-drive model will have a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery and 225-horsepower electric motor, and in Korea there will be two different AWD versions, including a 429-hp performance model. Like the Ioniq 5 and EV6, the GV60 has the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes and a function that allows the car to act as a generator. No EPA range estimate has been announced – the Korean model RWD will have a range of around 250 miles, while the Performance AWD version gets a range of 229 miles in Korea – but the American AWD model does I searched showed a range of 257 miles with 88% charge.

The GV60 will go on sale in the United States in early 2022, with a price tag of around $ 50,000. As controversial as the styling of the GV60 is in the photos, I promise you it looks pretty darn cool in person and there’s no denying it has a fabulous interior. If that’s what Genesis can come up with when it first tries out in a dedicated electric car, I can’t wait to see the next electric vehicles making their debut as part of The electric revolution of Genesis.