Halle Berry stuns in plunging neckline and puff-sleeve mini dress at Academy Museum opening





It should come as no surprise that Halle berry is gorgeous in everything she wears. So far we have seen star sets ranging from chic leopard print tops (without pants) to breathtaking see-through dresses. But now we turn our attention to the stylish ensemble she wore on a special night out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Last week the Catwoman The actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, turning heads with her little black dress and matching heels. In the photo, Berry looked radiant in her black Etro mini dress, featuring a plunging neckline, sheer puff sleeves and a full skirt. The actress paired the alluring dress with black platform sandals and a simple gold bracelet from Cartier. Meanwhile, she went for a sleek bun with bangs to complete the look, giving us a major ballerina vibe. The 55-year-old star shared a photo of the look on her personal Instagram page and wrote: “I’m still not done with this @etro dress “TBH, neither do we. That’s why we did a bit of research online to see if we could find it on Etro, but unfortunately this exact design is currently not available. However, we made find a similar Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, now on sale for $ 64 at ASOS. And if you want to complete the look, these Natasha platform sandals, now available from ASOS for $ 40, should do the trick. Berry walked the green carpet with her partner Van Hunt, who looked good in her black three-piece suit. On Instagram, the Gothika the star shared a few of their snaps together and captioned the post, “About last night at the opening of the Academy Museum [heart emojis]. “ In case you missed it, Berry confirmed his relationship with Hunt in September 2020, after share a photo of herself carrying her merchandise. She just wrote, “Now you know …[heart and foot emoji]. “Since then, the couple have posted cute selfies on IG and made public appearances, including their adorable red carpet debut has this year’s Oscars. The story continues Something tells us that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Halle and Van at future red carpet events. Get more celebrity news sent to your inbox by subscribing here. RELATED: HALLE BERRY GOES WITHOUT PANTS IN A POST FLIRTY INSTAGRAM ABOUT BOYFRIEND VAN HUNT

